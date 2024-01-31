Solara Labs Attains FSSC 22000 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Global Food Safety Standards

Solara Labs, a leading South Florida nutraceutical company, proudly announces its FSSC 22000 certification, a global standard endorsed by the Global Food Safety Initiative. This certification underscores Solara Labs' unwavering commitment to top-quality dietary supplements. Dr. Jose Rocca, CEO, attributes the achievement to years of hard work and continuous improvement, positioning the company as an industry leader with a focus on rigorous global food safety standards. This milestone serves as a foundation for future growth and innovation, reinforcing Solara Labs' mission to enhance health and well-being through high-quality supplements.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solara Labs, a leading nutraceutical company headquartered in South Florida, proudly announces that it has attained FSSC 22000 certification. This certification is a globally-recognized standard endorsed by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) that simultaneously meets key standards of ISO 22000 and ISO 9001. The achievement is a testament to Solara Labs' commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards in the production of dietary supplements.

"Our team at Solara Labs is thrilled to have achieved FSSC 22000 certification, a recognition that underscores our dedication to delivering products of the utmost quality and safety to our customers worldwide," says Dr. Jose Rocca, President and CEO of Solara Labs. "This accomplishment is a result of years of hard work, a commitment to continuous improvement, and a continued focus on meeting and exceeding the stringent global food safety standards."

FSSC 22000 certification not only demonstrates Solara Labs' commitment to manufacturing excellence, but also positions the company as an industry leader dedicated to quality and transparency to its customers. The company's partners can now have even greater confidence in Solara Labs' products knowing that they are manufactured in compliance with one of the most respected and rigorous food safety standards globally.

As Solara Labs looks towards the future, this milestone serves as a foundation for continued growth and innovation. The company remains steadfast in its mission to improve the health and well-being of individuals through the development and production of high-quality dietary supplements.

For more information about Solara Labs and its FSSC 22000 certification, please visit solaralabs.com.

About Solara Labs: Solara Labs is a boutique manufacturer of dietary supplements for the nutrition industry. They specialize in complex formulations and unique delivery formats, including an industry-leading fast-melt technology. Their experience in nutraceutical formulation development has made them the trusted R&D arm of leading brands seeking differentiation in the marketplace. They also have their own four brands which showcase the breadth and sophistication of their technology and expertise: EZ Melts®, Renzo's®, BariMelts®, and Prominent Nutrition®. Companies interested in working with Solara Labs are encouraged to submit a project inquiry at solaralabs.com

