Solaris Announces a New Pop-Up WiFi Solution- The MITT Solution

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solaris a Texas-based mobile tower manufacturer is excited to announce its newest product offering, an end-to-end WiFi solution that can supply immediate internet connectivity to customers. This new solution is called the Mobile Internet Tower Technology solution (MITT), able to provide satellite internet connectivity to your site. With the MITT solution expect an all-in-one solution, rapid deployment, and a dedicated WiFi connection.

One of the greatest challenges that customers face is getting each piece of the solution pulled together from various vendors. With the MITT solution, Solaris pairs mobile tower infrastructure with low-band earth satellite-ready networking equipment, allowing customers to connect to a WiFi solution in minutes. The team will bring this fully equipped solution right to your pad site, provision the software, and turn on your internet connection. The backbone of the mobile internet tower is its enterprise-grade network components that include the highest level of firewall and security protections and allow for many network and Wi-Fi connection options. The Wi-Fi access points installed are rated for a high volume of users and cover a large outdoor radius taking into account local topography and buildings. The mobile internet tower comes in different height increments including: 60 feet to 106 feet. The tower team can even add additional towers to your project to expand your coverage area.

In this industry, Solaris understands that time is of the essence, which was one of the major considerations when building the MITT solution. This satellite-based WiFi solution can be deployed in less than 30 minutes and provisioned on-site. The goal is to have a quick setup process that lets the customer get right back to their project.

With the MITT solution, the customer can rest at ease knowing that they will get a devoted WiFi Connection to their event or project site through low earth orbit satellites and cellular-based communications to give a steady and robust connection. Additionally, multiple towers can be grouped with each other to assemble a "Meshed" MITT network allowing a greater area of coverage for WiFi and/or other network devices. The tower works solely off 5 gHz WiFi connections ensuring each client is met with the quickest connection available. MITT towers also come assembled with a thermal-controlled electronic enclosure at the base to provide more optional hardwired connections via ethernet copper or SM/MM fiber optics.

When asked about how this new product offering was created, CEO, Evelyn Torres-Gomez said:

"I was not satisfied just creating the toughest mobile towers in the industry. The real goal was to provide clients with an end-to-end quick deploy WiFi Solution that could offer connectivity where there was no cell coverage. It is reliable, low cost, quick to deploy, and available immediately across the USA. The industry has room to catch up in rural broadband, underserved communities, and remote areas and the MITT solution can fill the gap.

Solaris is excited to launch this product and see how customers will come to use it. This year their R&D team was hard at work bringing to life the new MITT WiFi solution. This project was the result of keeping their ears to the ground and listening to their client's pain points. Over the years Solaris had heard once and over again how they wished an end-to-end tower product was available to deploy a connectivity solution, so the team went to work developing a lightning-fast internet solution.

For more information on Solaris Technologies Services, go to solaristechservices.com. For more information about the MITT WiFi Solution, visit solaristechservices.com/MITT.

About Solaris

Solaris Technologies Services was founded in Irving, Texas with a vision of elevating the customer experience, providing mobile solutions at a reasonable cost, and supplying rugged towers for customer success. Solaris is the manufacturer of award-winning mobile tower technology designed by its owner Evelyn Torres-Gomez.

Solaris boasts a team with over 100 years of comprehensive industry knowledge ready to be put to work creating innovative telecommunications solutions. The company has grown to become a globally recognized telecommunications company and a top Texas-based manufacturer of high-capacity galvanized mobile towers. The core focus is the design and manufacturing of one of the safest cellular-on-wheels, also known in the industry as C.O.W.'s.

