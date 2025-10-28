Solaris Technologies Services, a premier U.S. manufacturer of high-capacity mobile tower infrastructure, announced a record mid-year business update, driven by a 25% surge in tower rentals and strategic expansion into new verticals like Defense, Mining, and Oil & Gas. This success is underpinned by innovation, including the successful adoption of its fully autonomous Hybrid Power Tower™ and Mobile Power Station (M.P.S.) tri-power solutions and the increased deployment of the Mobile Internet Tower Technology (M.I.T.T.) for rapid enterprise connectivity. To sustain this growth and commitment to American manufacturing, the company has aggressively invested in its production and deployment teams by hiring high-skilled personnel.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solaris Technologies Services Announces Record Growth and Strategic Expansion in Mid-Year Business Update

Solaris Technologies Services, a premier U.S.-based manufacturer of high-capacity, rapidly deployable mobile tower infrastructure, today issued a comprehensive mid-year business update highlighting significant market expansion, product innovation, and continued investment in its expert personnel and domestic manufacturing capabilities.

"The first three quarters of 2025 have been transformational for Solaris, underscoring the critical need for reliable, autonomous, and high-capacity mobile connectivity solutions across a diverse range of sectors," said Evelyn Torres-Gomez, CEO of Solaris Technologies Services. "Our success is a testament to our engineering excellence and the dedication of our team to provide mission-critical infrastructure that keeps the world connected, no matter the environment."

Strategic Market Penetration and New Verticals

Solaris Technologies is proud to announce the onboarding of 25 new clients in 2025, strategically expanding its footprint into several crucial new verticals. The company's robust, USA-made mobile tower solutions, including advanced Cellular-On-Wheels (COWs), are now serving:

Oil and Gas

Energy Companies

ISPs and Carriers

Integrators and Traditional Telecom Providers

Aerospace, Defense, and Military

Mining Companies

Major Sporting and Public Events

Disaster Recovery and Emergency Response

This diversification confirms Solaris' position as the go-to provider for temporary and long-term infrastructure in challenging and off-grid environments.

Substantial Rental Growth and Fleet Demand

Demand for Solaris' entire fleet has surged, resulting in a 25% increase in tower rentals this year. This growth spans all high-capacity units, with high demand across the spectrum of 60-foot to 150-foot towers, demonstrating the industry's reliance on flexible, immediate-deployment assets for network expansion projects.

Product Innovation: Hybrid Power Solutions Take Center Stage

Solaris' strategy of innovation has yielded massive success with the introduction of its integrated energy solutions: the Hybrid Power Tower™ and Mobile Power Station (M.P.S.). These high-resilience products, featuring tri-power delivery (solar, lithium battery, and generator backup), were initially designed to support extreme-environment verticals like mining. However, they have now been successfully adopted by major telecom providers seeking sustainable, cost-effective, and fully autonomous power solutions for remote cell sites.

Continued Success with the M.I.T.T. Launch

The Mobile Internet Tower Technology (M.I.T.T.) continues to be a game-changer. Launched to support immediate connectivity for events and emergency services via LEO satellite and cellular-based redundancy, the M.I.T.T. has seen dramatic increases in deployment across major construction projects, where reliable high-speed internet is essential for site management, and major sporting events, ensuring seamless connectivity for thousands of attendees and media. This solution guarantees rapid, enterprise-grade connectivity in any location lacking adequate traditional infrastructure.

Investing in Our Team of Experts

To meet unprecedented demand and maintain its commitment to American manufacturing quality, Solaris is happy to announce significant growth within its production and deployment teams. The company has aggressively increased personnel, specifically hiring high-skilled welders, production specialists, and CDL drivers. This investment is crucial for scaling the production capacity of complex, galvanized steel structures and ensuring the rapid, safe, and efficient transport and deployment of our large-scale mobile towers across the nation.

Industry Partnerships and Visibility

Solaris remains a dedicated and visible partner to the telecommunications industry, serving as a major sponsor and participant in key industry events, including NATE (National Association of Tower Erectors), WIA (Wireless Infrastructure Association), and Connect X. These sponsorships reflect Solaris' commitment to industry safety, excellence, and collaborative growth.

About Solaris Technologies Services Solaris Technologies Services is a Texas-based manufacturer specializing in the design and production of high-capacity, rugged, and rapidly deployable mobile tower infrastructure (COWs). Focused on American-made quality, safety, and innovation, Solaris provides essential connectivity and power solutions to telecommunications, defense, energy, and emergency response sectors worldwide.

Learn more about Solaris & their tower products at www.solaristechservices.com.

Contact:

Nicole Vuong

Marketing Manager

972-721-0150

[email protected]

SOURCE Solaris Technologies Services