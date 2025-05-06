Solaris Technologies Services Launches Industry-Leading Mobile Solution: The Solaris Hybrid Power Tower Paired with the Mobile Power Station

"The future of mobile infrastructure is flexible, sustainable, and fast – and that's exactly what this tower delivers," said Evelyn Torres-Gomez, CEO of Solaris Technologies Services. Post this

"This is more than just a high-capacity mobile tower—it's a complete, mission-ready energy and connectivity platform," said Evelyn Torres, CEO. "We've combined the strength of our trusted Solaris Power Tower design with cutting-edge solar, generator power, and shore power integration to provide power that connects you anywhere any anytime."

Next-Level Infrastructure in a Portable Package

The Hybrid Power Tower merges the proven galvanized Cell-on-Wheels tower structure with a mobile power station incorporating a high-capacity solar array, advanced Victron power electronics, lithium battery storage, and a diesel backup generator.

Key system features include:

Self-Supporting Tower: Rated for 1,100 lbs. headload, capable of withstanding 110mph wind speeds when guyed.

Rapid Deployment: Full setup in under 30 minutes with easy-to-use leveling and guying systems.

Energy Resilience: Powered by 1600W of solar input, backed by a Kubota GL11000 generator, 300Ah lithium battery bank, and shore power connectivity capabilities.

Smart Power Management: Victron control systems optimize solar harvesting and auto-start the generator when needed.

Remote-Ready: Fully enclosed telecom cabinet with thermal control, shore power options, and secure storage for all components.

This unit guarantees uninterrupted tri-power delivery using solar, generator, and shore power options, making it ideal for environments with limited or unreliable access to grid power.

Ideal for Remote & Emergency Applications

Designed with flexibility in mind, the Hybrid Power Tower and Mobile Power Station are the optimal solutions for field-based operations where reliability, mobility, and sustainability are paramount. From extending broadband to rural areas to supporting disaster relief communications to providing uninterrupted power anywhere, these units deliver consistent power and robust connectivity infrastructure anywhere it is needed.

"The future of mobile infrastructure is flexible, sustainable, and fast – and that's exactly what this tower delivers," said Evelyn Torres-Gomez, CEO of Solaris Technologies Services. "Our Hybrid tower is built to support critical communications where they're needed most, whether that's for emergency response, telecommunications, mining, oil fields, chemical plants, or special event coverage."

Call Solaris Technologies Services today at 972-721-0150 for pricing, availability, and customized deployment options. For more information, visit www.solaristechservices.com.

About Solaris Technologies Services

Solaris Technologies Services, based in Irving, Texas, is a telecommunications company specializing in designing and manufacturing mobile tower solutions called cellular-on-wheels (C.O.W.s). Solaris is committed to connecting everyone, everywhere, with their USA-made high-capacity mobile tower infrastructure, providing excellent and innovative telecom solutions with integrity at a fair price. Their commitment to excellence and quality has been acknowledged through several awards, including recognition from the Dallas Business Journal for Women-Owned and Minority-Owned Business, the Radio Club of America Wireless Innovation Fellow award, DCEO Innovation Finalist, DFW Supplier Diversity & Innovation award, Maestro Awards for Entrepreneurship, recognized as a Dallas 500 company presented by DCEO Magazine, and a Manufacturing Institutes' STEP Ahead award recipient.

