SOLA's CPM Mechanical Construction Pencil: Precision Redefined

SOLA, the renowned Austrian pioneer in precision tools for construction professionals, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the CPM mechanical construction pencil. Engineered with meticulous attention to detail, the CPM sets a new benchmark for accuracy and durability in the realm of construction marking.

AURORA, Ill., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOLA's new mechanical construction pencil CPM with a broad, rectangular shaped lead, enables extremely accurate marking on various surfaces. Extend or retract the lead with the push of a button. The CPM leads are available in different hardness grades and can be easily swapped out and refilled. The extremely durable plastic housing of the CPM is robust and was specifically developed for use on construction sites.

Rectangular Lead for Precise Line Drawing

Thanks to a rectangular lead, the CPM is particularly suited to precise marking and line drawing. A clear advantage of the rectangular lead is that it enables clear and uniform line drawing. The flat shape allows for stable and continuous marking, without any annoying wobbling or lead twisting. In addition, this special lead allows for remarkable versatility in terms of line thickness, from ultra-fine lines to distinct markings, even on rough surfaces. The CPM is equipped with a reliable feed mechanism, whereby the lead is automatically fed through at the touch of a button.

Replaceable Leads in Different Degrees of Hardness

The CPM's versatility is further displayed in its replaceable leads, which can be easily exchanged via the screw-out push button. Soft graphite HB lead comes as standard with the CPM, a lead that is particularly suited to marking on wood, paper, or cardboard. However, if you want to use the pencil on rough, hard surfaces such as concrete, brick, or stone, a harder 10 H graphite lead is available from SOLA. This versatility makes the CPM construction pencil an attractive tool for a wide range of trades, from wood processing through to concrete construction.

Durable Design for Long-Lasting Use

The CPM is designed to face a range of challenges on-site or in production. The housing is made from durable ABS plastic and features grooves to ensure a secure grip and also features a metal core that's extremely durable and practically indestructible, which not only helps protect the pencil itself from shocks and drops, but also protects the lead from breaking as well as from moisture and dust. The construction pencil can be attached to your trousers or jacket thanks to a practical attachment clip, meaning it's always close at hand.

Expanded Purchasing Options for Distributors

Distributors can acquire the SOLA CPM in two convenient formats. They have the choice of purchasing individual units, with each unit containing 10 pieces of the CPM. Alternatively, SOLA offers a comprehensive set display option, which includes 20 CPM pencils along with 10 soft leads and 10 hard leads.

