Solas Energy® Awarded Owner's Representative Services Contract for Crossover Wind Project in Arkansas

Solas Energy today announced its contract with Cordelio Power to provide Owner's representative project and construction management services for Cordelio Power's 135 MW Crossover wind project, sited in Cross County, Arkansas. The Crossover project is the first wind project to advance into active construction in Arkansas, and is part of Cordelio Power's growing pipeline of renewable energy projects.
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solas Energy, a leader in renewable energy consulting services to support the energy transition, today announced its contract with Cordelio Power to provide Owner's representative project and construction management services for Cordelio Power's 135 MW Crossover wind project, sited in Cross County, Arkansas. The Crossover project is the first wind project to advance into active construction in Arkansas, and is part of Cordelio Power's growing pipeline of renewable energy projects. Solas Energy also provided Owner's representative and construction management services for the company's Moraine Sands 165 MW wind project in Mason County, Illinois, which recently advanced into commercial operations. Solas Energy's role in both projects includes field oversight of the construction contractor and turbine supplier, as well as project management for the full project's contractual obligations, including county permits, design reviews, financing obligations, interconnection obligations, and other project aspects.
Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO of Solas Energy – US, stated, "The Crossover wind project is a great example of how we build trust with our clients by delivering on our client commitments. This follow-on project with Cordelio Power is a testament to the excellence Solas Energy brings to the projects we support. The successful execution of complex renewable energy projects is all about creating a financeable structure that allocates project risk to the party best suited to mitigate that risk. Solas Energy has executed on over 115 GW of renewable energy projects over the course of 15 years, and has built a strong framework and proven methodology for successful execution of complex projects. We are pleased to add this first-of-its kind project in Arkansas to the growing list of utility-scale renewable energy projects Solas Energy has successfully supported."
Paul Rapp, Chief Operating Officer of Cordelio Power, shared, "Solas Energy is a proven partner for driving our projects to success, as seen with our newly operational Moraine Sands wind project. It is a pleasure to once again collaborate with the Solas Energy team on the Crossover wind project, as they work diligently to bring this milestone project to completion safely, on time, and within budget."
Solas Energy's Project and Construction Management Division provides comprehensive solutions to support the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage systems throughout North America. The company has supported the development of more than 115 GW of renewable energy projects to-date, including gigawatt-plus installations.
About Solas Energy
Solas Energy leads the renewable energy industry with comprehensive strategy and consulting services to support the energy transition throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans the development and management of utility-scale projects involving wind, solar, energy storage, hydrogen, and zero-emission vehicle mobility. Since 2009, Solas Energy has served as a trusted partner for project development, construction management, and climate change advisory services, supporting over 115 GW of renewable energy projects. The company provides its clients with the technical expertise needed to effectively mitigate the risks associated with complex engineering, financing, contracting, and other operational challenges of large-scale renewable energy and navigating the intricacies of climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found at https://solasenergy.com.
About Cordelio Power
Cordelio Power is an independent renewable power producer that develops, owns, and manages renewable power facilities across the United States and Canada. Cordelio strives to work with all of our stakeholders in an efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible manner. With over 1,400 MW of operating assets under management, Cordelio also oversees a growth pipeline of over 20,000 MW of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Cordelio is wholly owned by CPP Investments.
Media Contact
Evelyn Carpenter, Solas Energy, 1 619-261-5663, [email protected], https://solasenergy.com
SOURCE Solas Energy
Share this article