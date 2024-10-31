Solas Energy® Awarded Owner's Representative Services Contract for Crossover Wind Project in Arkansas

Solas Energy is a proven partner for driving our projects to success, as seen with our newly operational Moraine Sands wind project. It is a pleasure to once again collaborate with the Solas Energy team on the Crossover wind project... Post this

Paul Rapp, Chief Operating Officer of Cordelio Power, shared, "Solas Energy is a proven partner for driving our projects to success, as seen with our newly operational Moraine Sands wind project. It is a pleasure to once again collaborate with the Solas Energy team on the Crossover wind project, as they work diligently to bring this milestone project to completion safely, on time, and within budget."

Solas Energy's Project and Construction Management Division provides comprehensive solutions to support the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage systems throughout North America. The company has supported the development of more than 115 GW of renewable energy projects to-date, including gigawatt-plus installations.

About Solas Energy

Solas Energy leads the renewable energy industry with comprehensive strategy and consulting services to support the energy transition throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans the development and management of utility-scale projects involving wind, solar, energy storage, hydrogen, and zero-emission vehicle mobility. Since 2009, Solas Energy has served as a trusted partner for project development, construction management, and climate change advisory services, supporting over 115 GW of renewable energy projects. The company provides its clients with the technical expertise needed to effectively mitigate the risks associated with complex engineering, financing, contracting, and other operational challenges of large-scale renewable energy and navigating the intricacies of climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found at https://solasenergy.com.

About Cordelio Power

Cordelio Power is an independent renewable power producer that develops, owns, and manages renewable power facilities across the United States and Canada. Cordelio strives to work with all of our stakeholders in an efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible manner. With over 1,400 MW of operating assets under management, Cordelio also oversees a growth pipeline of over 20,000 MW of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Cordelio is wholly owned by CPP Investments.

Media Contact

Evelyn Carpenter, Solas Energy, 1 619-261-5663, [email protected], https://solasenergy.com

SOURCE Solas Energy