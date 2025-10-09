Solas Energy® Awarded Pre- Construction Services Contract for Puget Sound Energy Renewable Energy Portfolio

New projects to deliver nearly 1.4 GW of affordable, American-made power to PSE customers
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solas Energy®, a long-standing US energy consulting firm with over 100 gigawatts (GW) of experience, has been awarded a contract for pre-construction of a portfolio of renewable energy projects being developed by Bellevue, Washington-based utility, Puget Sound Energy (PSE). Once complete, the portfolio will contribute nearly 1,400 megawatts (MW) of clean, reliable energy to PSE's customers, helping PSE to comply with Washington state's clean energy laws.
"We are thrilled to support Puget Sound Energy with pre-construction services for these important renewable energy projects," said Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO of Solas Energy. "These projects are proof that American-made renewable energy can be affordable, reliable, and transformative. Our team is eager to put 16 years of utility-scale expertise to work, guiding them from development to groundbreaking."
"Our goal with this portfolio is to add more clean energy to serve our customers reliably and cost-effectively," shared Craig Pospisil, Vice President of Business Development and M&A at Puget Sound Energy. "In addition to their impressive background in managing utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects, the Solas Energy team's responsive, thorough, and collaborative approach gives us confidence as we manage these projects into their construction phase."
Solas Energy will provide full pre-construction project services for the portfolio, including risk analysis, micrositing evaluation, constructability review, equipment procurement support, and EPC contractor selection activities.
About Solas Energy
Solas Energy, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, is a US-based consulting firm specializing in energy projects across renewables, data centers, storage, high-voltage projects, and conventional generation infrastructure. With 16 years of experience on more than 100 gigawatts of projects, Solas Energy provides services including owner's engineering, project and construction management, development, and due diligence support. The company is focused on US opportunities, supporting clients with proven expertise and future-focused solutions. Learn more at www.solasenergyus.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/solasenergy-us.
About Puget Sound Energy
Puget Sound Energy is proud to serve our neighbors and communities in 10 Washington counties. We're the state's largest utility, supporting approximately 1.2 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers. We're undergoing the most significant transformation in our history as we strive to meet some of the most ambitious clean energy laws in the nation, while delivering on our customers' expectations for safe and reliable energy. For more about us and what we do, visit pse.com.
