Solas Energy® Awarded Pre- Construction Services Contract for Puget Sound Energy Renewable Energy Portfolio

"Our goal with this portfolio is to add more clean energy to serve our customers reliably and cost-effectively," shared Craig Pospisil, Vice President of Business Development and M&A at Puget Sound Energy. "In addition to their impressive background in managing utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects, the Solas Energy team's responsive, thorough, and collaborative approach gives us confidence as we manage these projects into their construction phase."

Solas Energy will provide full pre-construction project services for the portfolio, including risk analysis, micrositing evaluation, constructability review, equipment procurement support, and EPC contractor selection activities.

About Solas Energy

Solas Energy, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, is a US-based consulting firm specializing in energy projects across renewables, data centers, storage, high-voltage projects, and conventional generation infrastructure. With 16 years of experience on more than 100 gigawatts of projects, Solas Energy provides services including owner's engineering, project and construction management, development, and due diligence support. The company is focused on US opportunities, supporting clients with proven expertise and future-focused solutions. Learn more at www.solasenergyus.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/solasenergy-us.

About Puget Sound Energy

Puget Sound Energy is proud to serve our neighbors and communities in 10 Washington counties. We're the state's largest utility, supporting approximately 1.2 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers. We're undergoing the most significant transformation in our history as we strive to meet some of the most ambitious clean energy laws in the nation, while delivering on our customers' expectations for safe and reliable energy. For more about us and what we do, visit pse.com.

