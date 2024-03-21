Solas Energy® Awarded Project and Construction Management Services Contract for 450 MW, 1200 MWh Solar and Storage Projects

Solas Energy, a leader in renewable energy consulting services to support the energy transition, announces it was awarded the Owner's representative contract for Copia Power's Harquahala Sun 1 and 2 solar (photovoltaic) and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects located in Maricopa County, Arizona.
FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solas Energy, a leader in renewable energy consulting services to support the energy transition, is proud to announce it was awarded the Owner's representative contract for Copia Power's Harquahala Sun 1 and 2 solar (photovoltaic) and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects. These world-class solar and storage projects are located in Maricopa County, Arizona, one of the highest solar resource areas in the United States. When complete, the projects are expected to provide the region with 450 MW of American-made clean solar energy annually, in addition to 300 MW/ 1200 MWh of battery energy storage. The projects recently closed $1.2 billion in construction-to-term loan financing to facilitate project construction.
Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO, Solas Energy – US, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The award of the Harquahala Sun solar and storage projects is a tremendous milestone for Solas Energy. These projects underscore our team's ability to effectively manage project execution risk for our clients. Executing a highly complex, multi-phase project of this magnitude requires a strong client partnership and we are honored to be entrusted with this important project. Copia Power is truly a leader in renewable energy project development and execution, and we are pleased to support their mission of accelerating the US energy transition through large-scale deployment of renewable energy infrastructure."
Tony Archibald, Chief Operating Officer at Copia Power added, "Solas Energy is a trusted partner of Copia Power. Their extensive experience in managing the construction of large-scale renewable energy infrastructure enhances our team's capabilities as we continue to rapidly develop, build, and deliver impactful renewable energy infrastructure in support of the clean energy transition."
Solas Energy's Project and Construction Management Division provides comprehensive solutions to support the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage systems throughout North America. To date, the company has supported the development of more than 100 GW of clean energy projects, including gigawatt-plus installations.
About Solas Energy
Solas Energy leads the renewable energy industry with comprehensive strategy and consulting services to support the energy transition throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans the development and management of utility-scale projects involving wind, solar, energy storage, grid modernization, hydrogen, biomass, and zero-emission vehicle mobility. Since 2009, Solas Energy has served as a trusted partner for project development, construction management, and climate change advisory services, supporting over 100 GW of renewable energy projects. The company provides its clients with the technical expertise needed to effectively mitigate the risks associated with complex engineering, financing, contracting, and other operational challenges of large-scale renewable energy and navigating the intricacies of climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found on Solas Energy's website.
Evelyn Carpenter, Solas Energy, 1 619-261-5663, [email protected]
