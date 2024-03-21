Solas Energy® Awarded Project and Construction Management Services Contract for 450 MW, 1200 MWh Solar and Storage Projects

"These projects underscore our team's ability to effectively manage project execution risk for our clients. Executing a highly complex, multi-phase project of this magnitude requires a strong client partnership..." – Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO, Solas Energy – US Post this

Tony Archibald, Chief Operating Officer at Copia Power added, "Solas Energy is a trusted partner of Copia Power. Their extensive experience in managing the construction of large-scale renewable energy infrastructure enhances our team's capabilities as we continue to rapidly develop, build, and deliver impactful renewable energy infrastructure in support of the clean energy transition."

Solas Energy's Project and Construction Management Division provides comprehensive solutions to support the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage systems throughout North America. To date, the company has supported the development of more than 100 GW of clean energy projects, including gigawatt-plus installations.

About Solas Energy

Solas Energy leads the renewable energy industry with comprehensive strategy and consulting services to support the energy transition throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans the development and management of utility-scale projects involving wind, solar, energy storage, grid modernization, hydrogen, biomass, and zero-emission vehicle mobility. Since 2009, Solas Energy has served as a trusted partner for project development, construction management, and climate change advisory services, supporting over 100 GW of renewable energy projects. The company provides its clients with the technical expertise needed to effectively mitigate the risks associated with complex engineering, financing, contracting, and other operational challenges of large-scale renewable energy and navigating the intricacies of climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found on Solas Energy's website.

