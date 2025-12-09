Solas Energy® Provides Project and Construction Management Services to ContourGlobal for Northern Colorado's Largest Solar Plant

Two-phase project creates local jobs and will deliver enough renewable energy to power more than 73,000 homes
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solas Energy®, a leading US energy consulting firm and partner of Invera EnergyTM, has successfully completed project and construction management support for the first phase of Black Hollow Sun with 185 MWdc, the first operating renewable energy project in the United States by ContourGlobal — a KKR-owned Independent Power Producer with 5.5 GW of installed capacity across multiple regions and technologies, and a significant pipeline of additional renewable and storage projects under development. The large scale solar photovoltaic project is located in Weld County, Colorado, near the Town of Severance. The project is already delivering electricity to Platte River Power Authority, a community-owned utility serving Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park, and Longmont, Colorado.
Solas Energy has also been awarded the contract to provide owner's representative project and construction management services for the second phase of Black Hollow Sun, with 139 MWdc of capacity, expected to begin operations in the second half of 2026. Together, the two projects will constitute the largest solar project in Northern Colorado. The anticipated annual generation of the combined projects is nearly 608 GWh of locally produced clean energy, enough energy to power more than 73,000 local households every year.
"This project is momentous in several ways," shared Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO of Fort Collins-based Solas Energy and Invera Energy. "It's a privilege to support ContourGlobal's first renewable energy facility to reach operations in the United States. This project holds deep meaning for me because it directly serves the communities in which many of our employees, including myself, live and work. I'm proud to contribute to the local Northern Colorado community with this clean energy project, where both Solas Energy and its partner, Invera Energy, are headquartered.
"The progress of this project highlights the benefit of partnering with companies like Solas Energy, which combine strong technical expertise with boots-on-the-ground presence to facilitate project implementation," commented Fernando Gonzalez, Head of Americas for ContourGlobal. "We are proud that our first renewable project in the US is operational here in Colorado, and in partnership with Platte River Power Authority, to have a positive impact on the local economy."
In recent weeks, ContourGlobal also secured an important financing milestone for this project with the successful closing of an important renewable project financing and tax equity investment for this plant, valued at more than $350 million.
With the first phase of Black Hollow Sun now in commercial operation, its second phase is underway. Both phases of the project were designed to integrate seamlessly through shared infrastructure, optimizing land use and technical efficiency.
About Solas Energy
Solas Energy, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, is the renewable energy consulting partner of Invera Energy. With 16 years of experience on more than 100 gigawatts of projects, Solas Energy and Invera Energy collaborate to provide services including owner's engineering, project and construction management, and development support throughout the US. The company is focused on US opportunities, supporting clients with proven expertise and future-focused solutions. Learn more at www.solasenergyus.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/solasenergy-us.
About Invera Energy
Invera Energy provides consulting, due diligence, project management, and construction advisory services across a diverse energy mix to deliver complex infrastructure solutions that power a more reliable and resilient energy future. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Invera Energy is American-owned and guided by the principles of technical excellence, integrity, adaptability, and leadership in the energy transition. Together with its partner, Solas Energy, Invera Energy provides expertise to move energy projects forward with confidence for clients. For more information, visit www.inveraenergy.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/inveraenergy.
About ContourGlobal
ContourGlobal, a KKR company, is an established Independent Power Producer (IPP) focused on developing, acquiring, and operating electricity generation and storage assets across Europe, North and South America, with a presence in Africa and Asia. The company currently manages 5.5 GW of installed capacity across multiple technologies and asset classes, with an additional 800 MW of renewables under construction and nearly 12.6 GW under development. ContourGlobal is accelerating the decarbonization of its portfolio and evolving into a predominantly renewable IPP, supported by long- term contracts and innovative PPAs coupled with energy management solutions that deliver value beyond market standards. As a symbol of its ongoing transformation and growth, the company recently unveiled a new brand identity, celebrating 20 years of history and embracing The Right Power Forward as its guiding purpose. For more information, visit https://www.contourglobal.com.
