Solas Energy® Provides Project and Construction Management Services to ContourGlobal for Northern Colorado's Largest Solar Plant

"This project is momentous in several ways," shared Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO of Fort Collins-based Solas Energy and Invera Energy. "It's a privilege to support ContourGlobal's first renewable energy facility to reach operations in the United States. This project holds deep meaning for me because it directly serves the communities in which many of our employees, including myself, live and work. I'm proud to contribute to the local Northern Colorado community with this clean energy project, where both Solas Energy and its partner, Invera Energy, are headquartered.

"The progress of this project highlights the benefit of partnering with companies like Solas Energy, which combine strong technical expertise with boots-on-the-ground presence to facilitate project implementation," commented Fernando Gonzalez, Head of Americas for ContourGlobal. "We are proud that our first renewable project in the US is operational here in Colorado, and in partnership with Platte River Power Authority, to have a positive impact on the local economy."

In recent weeks, ContourGlobal also secured an important financing milestone for this project with the successful closing of an important renewable project financing and tax equity investment for this plant, valued at more than $350 million.

With the first phase of Black Hollow Sun now in commercial operation, its second phase is underway. Both phases of the project were designed to integrate seamlessly through shared infrastructure, optimizing land use and technical efficiency.

About Solas Energy

Solas Energy, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, is the renewable energy consulting partner of Invera Energy. With 16 years of experience on more than 100 gigawatts of projects, Solas Energy and Invera Energy collaborate to provide services including owner's engineering, project and construction management, and development support throughout the US. The company is focused on US opportunities, supporting clients with proven expertise and future-focused solutions. Learn more at www.solasenergyus.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/solasenergy-us.

About Invera Energy

Invera Energy provides consulting, due diligence, project management, and construction advisory services across a diverse energy mix to deliver complex infrastructure solutions that power a more reliable and resilient energy future. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Invera Energy is American-owned and guided by the principles of technical excellence, integrity, adaptability, and leadership in the energy transition. Together with its partner, Solas Energy, Invera Energy provides expertise to move energy projects forward with confidence for clients. For more information, visit www.inveraenergy.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/inveraenergy.

About ContourGlobal

ContourGlobal, a KKR company, is an established Independent Power Producer (IPP) focused on developing, acquiring, and operating electricity generation and storage assets across Europe, North and South America, with a presence in Africa and Asia. The company currently manages 5.5 GW of installed capacity across multiple technologies and asset classes, with an additional 800 MW of renewables under construction and nearly 12.6 GW under development. ContourGlobal is accelerating the decarbonization of its portfolio and evolving into a predominantly renewable IPP, supported by long- term contracts and innovative PPAs coupled with energy management solutions that deliver value beyond market standards. As a symbol of its ongoing transformation and growth, the company recently unveiled a new brand identity, celebrating 20 years of history and embracing The Right Power Forward as its guiding purpose. For more information, visit https://www.contourglobal.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Saxenhofer, Invera Energy, 1 6195042502, [email protected], www.inveraenergy.com

