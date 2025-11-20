Solas Energy® Successfully Completes Owner's Representative and Construction Management Services for Crossover Wind Project

"We are pleased to be part of this milestone project which brings affordable, reliable American-made energy and economic opportunities to Cross County." - Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO of Solas Energy and Invera Energy Post this

"We are pleased to be part of this milestone project which brings affordable, reliable American-made energy and economic opportunities to Cross County," said Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO of Solas Energy and Invera Energy. "In addition to delivering technical and project management expertise, our team valued the opportunity to engage with the local community throughout construction. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Cordelio Power on this and future projects."

Solas Energy provided field oversight of the construction contractor and turbine supplier, as well as project management for all contractual obligations, including county permits, design reviews, financing obligations, interconnection obligations, and other project aspects.

"Solas Energy is a proven partner for driving our projects to success," said Paul Rapp, Chief Operating Officer of Cordelio Power. "We are delighted to be partnered with the Cross County community to deliver clean, reliable American-made energy. During construction, we were honored to host multiple community events with the Solas Energy team and our EPC partner, Mortenson. We appreciate the collaboration with our project partners in delivering the first operational utility-scale windfarm to Arkansas."

The Crossover Wind project celebrated its operational status with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 29, 2025, attended by local leaders, project partners, and members of the community.

About Solas Energy

Solas Energy, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, is the renewable energy consulting partner of Invera Energy. With 16 years of experience on more than 100 gigawatts of projects, Solas Energy and Invera Energy collaborate to provide services including owner's engineering, project and construction management, and development support throughout the US. The company is focused on US opportunities, supporting clients with proven expertise and future-focused solutions. Learn more at www.solasenergyus.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/solasenergy-us.

About Invera Energy

Invera Energy provides consulting, due diligence, project management, and construction advisory services across a diverse energy mix to deliver complex infrastructure solutions that power a more reliable and resilient energy future. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Invera Energy is American-owned and guided by the principles of technical excellence, integrity, adaptability, and leadership in the energy transition. Together with its partner, Solas Energy, Invera Energy provides expertise to move energy projects forward with confidence for clients. For more information, visit www.inveraenergy.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/inveraenergy.

About Cordelio Power

Cordelio Power is an independent power producer that develops, builds, and operates wind, energy storage, and solar facilities. Cordelio Power manages an 1,860 MW operating portfolio across the United States and Canada and a US development growth pipeline of over 18,000 MW of projects. The company strives to work with all its stakeholders in an efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible manner. Cordelio Power is wholly owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. To learn more, visit www.cordeliopower.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Saxenhofer, Invera Energy, 1 6195042502, [email protected], https://www.inveraenergy.com

SOURCE Invera Energy