Solas Energy® US Supports Investor Consortium in $33.4 Billion AES Power Acquisition

"We are proud to support leading infrastructure investors with the technical insight needed to evaluate large and complex energy portfolios." - Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO of Solas Energy US and Invera Energy Post this

"The US energy sector is seeing unprecedented investment as developers and infrastructure investors expand generation and storage capacity to meet growing electricity demand," said Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO of Solas Energy US and Invera Energy. "We are proud to support leading infrastructure investors with the technical insight needed to evaluate large and complex energy portfolios."

About Solas Energy US

Solas Energy US, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, is the renewable energy consulting partner of Invera Energy. With more than 100 gigawatts of project experience since 2009, Solas Energy US and Invera Energy collaborate to provide services including owner's engineering, project and construction management, and development support throughout the US. The company is focused on US opportunities, supporting clients with proven expertise and future-focused solutions. Learn more at www.solasenergyus.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/solasenergy-us.

About Invera Energy

Invera Energy provides consulting, due diligence, project management, and construction advisory services across a diverse energy mix to deliver complex infrastructure solutions that power a more reliable and resilient energy future. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Invera Energy is American-owned and guided by the principles of technical excellence, integrity, adaptability, and leadership in the energy transition. Together with its partner, Solas Energy US, Invera Energy provides expertise to move energy projects forward with confidence for clients. For more information, visit www.inveraenergy.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/invera-energy.

Media Contact

Andrea Saxenhofer, Invera Energy, 1 6195042502, [email protected], www.inveraenergy.com

SOURCE Invera Energy