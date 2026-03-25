Solas Energy® US Supports Investor Consortium in $33.4 Billion AES Power Acquisition

Technical due diligence evaluated renewable energy projects across the United States
FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solas Energy® US, a leading renewable energy consulting firm and partner of Invera Energy™, provided technical due diligence support to the investor consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, and Swedish private equity firm EQT AB, in connection with the acquisition of US power company AES Corporation. The transaction, valued at approximately $33.4 billion, represents one of the largest acquisitions in the US power sector in recent years.
As part of the transaction, Solas Energy US conducted technical due diligence on AES's renewable energy portfolio. The scope of work included evaluation of late-stage development and under-construction solar, wind, and energy storage projects across the United States.
"The US energy sector is seeing unprecedented investment as developers and infrastructure investors expand generation and storage capacity to meet growing electricity demand," said Evelyn Carpenter, President and CEO of Solas Energy US and Invera Energy. "We are proud to support leading infrastructure investors with the technical insight needed to evaluate large and complex energy portfolios."
About Solas Energy US
Solas Energy US, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, is the renewable energy consulting partner of Invera Energy. With more than 100 gigawatts of project experience since 2009, Solas Energy US and Invera Energy collaborate to provide services including owner's engineering, project and construction management, and development support throughout the US. The company is focused on US opportunities, supporting clients with proven expertise and future-focused solutions. Learn more at www.solasenergyus.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/solasenergy-us.
About Invera Energy
Invera Energy provides consulting, due diligence, project management, and construction advisory services across a diverse energy mix to deliver complex infrastructure solutions that power a more reliable and resilient energy future. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Invera Energy is American-owned and guided by the principles of technical excellence, integrity, adaptability, and leadership in the energy transition. Together with its partner, Solas Energy US, Invera Energy provides expertise to move energy projects forward with confidence for clients. For more information, visit www.inveraenergy.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/invera-energy.
Media Contact
Andrea Saxenhofer, Invera Energy, 1 6195042502, [email protected], www.inveraenergy.com
SOURCE Invera Energy
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