Solas Energy® Welcomes Justin Averitt to New Vice President of Operations Role

Paula McGarrigle, President and CEO of Solas Energy – Canada, added, "Congratulations to the Solas Energy US team for bringing Justin Averitt on board for this crucial role. This strategic addition will play a pivotal role in bolstering the organization's growth and success."

Mr. Averitt brings over 20 years of operational excellence in multiple sectors to the role. He has 13 years of experience in the renewable energy industry, including experience managing the operation of six utility-scale wind projects. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President and Managing Director for Gemini Energy Services at Tetra Tech, an independent service provider in the wind industry, overseeing the organization's growth to more than double its size under his leadership. Mr. Averitt holds a BA in Business Management from CU Boulder and an MBA from the University of Denver.

About Solas Energy

Solas Energy leads the renewable energy industry with comprehensive strategy and consulting services to support the energy transition throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans the development and management of utility-scale projects involving wind, solar, energy storage, grid modernization, hydrogen, biomass, and zero-emission vehicle mobility. Since 2009, Solas Energy has served as a trusted partner for project development, construction management, and climate change advisory services, supporting over 100 GW of renewable energy projects. The company provides its clients with the technical expertise needed to effectively mitigate the risks associated with complex engineering, financing, contracting, and other operational challenges of large-scale renewable energy and navigating the intricacies of climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found at https://solasenergy.com.

Media Contact

Evelyn Carpenter, Solas Energy, 1 619-261-5663, [email protected], www.solasenergy.com

