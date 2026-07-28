SolasAI Adds Enterprise AI Risk Leader to Advisory Board as SR 26-2 Raises the Stakes for AI Governance in Banking

"SR 26-2 puts the responsibility for defining and defending sound practice on the institution. Having someone on our advisory board who carried that accountability at the highest level of the industry sharpens everything we build." - Larry Bradley, co-founder and CEO, SolasAI Post this

Hicks spent his career inside that burden. He led model monitoring, disparate impact testing, and regulatory examination management at enterprise scale – the exact functions SolasAI's Beacon and Illumination products are built to support. His decision to affiliate with SolasAI reflects a gap he observed firsthand between the fairness risk that institutions are accountable for and the tooling available to manage it in practice.

"We've seen this time and again. When regulatory expectations are subjective - UDAAP, discrimination, CRA performance, and similar areas - banks must rely on a strong, defensible internal control framework to navigate the regulatory environment successfully," Hicks said.

"Stephen spent his career solving the exact problem our customers face, at the scale they face it," said Larry Bradley, co-founder and CEO, SolasAI. "SR 26-2 puts the responsibility for defining and defending sound practice on the institution. Having someone on our advisory board who carried that accountability at the highest level of the industry sharpens everything we build."

Hicks's appointment deepens SolasAI's advisory bench precisely as SR 26-2 shifts the burden of demonstrating sound, defensible AI governance onto financial institutions themselves.

To learn more about SolasAI, visit solas.ai.

About SolasAI

SolasAI is the AI governance platform purpose-built for regulated industries. Backed by more than 75 years of collective expertise in model risk, fairness, and compliance, SolasAI helps banks, insurers, fintechs, and healthcare companies build programs that are defensible by design. SolasAI's product suite spans the full governance lifecycle. Beacon delivers AI fairness testing and disparate impact analysis. Illumination provides model monitoring, validation, and agentic oversight. And the SolasAI Intelligent Trust Center connects risk, compliance, and model management functions into a single system of record. SolasAI's methodologies are used by more than half of the Fortune 50. To learn more, visit solas.ai.

Media Contact

jason michael, SolasAI, 1 3143231425, [email protected], goelastic.com

SOURCE SolasAI