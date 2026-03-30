SolasAI Launches New Solution for Proactive Model Monitoring and Auditing at Enterprise Scale

SolasAI Illumination combines the most rigorous and advanced statistical model monitoring with the power of a human-controlled agentic AI orchestrator. Post this

SolasAI Illumination was built to close that gap.

Illumination combines the most rigorous and advanced statistical model monitoring with the power of a human-controlled agentic AI orchestrator. It proactively scans for drift, quality erosion, and emerging fairness risks, then turns that operational data into a strategic asset, helping teams optimize models at the speed and scale their business requires. Organizations can encode their governance policies, configure custom alerts, and generate audit-ready compliance reports within a single unified workflow.

"With the success of our flagship SolasAI Beacon product, our customers asked us to serve two additional roles," said Larry Bradley, co-founder and CEO, SolasAI. "First, to help them safely and effectively use new GenAI and Agentic AI tools to boost both productivity and effectiveness of their AI risk management programs, and second, to bring the same depth of expertise, statistical rigor, and ease-of-use to the broader areas of model risk management and model monitoring. Based on early feedback, we have delighted them in both roles."

Together, Beacon and Illumination address some of the highest priorities for AI model risk management.

Beacon identifies bias, disparities, and proxy risks throughout the model lifecycle, showing exactly where harm can emerge and providing tools to optimize model quality without sacrificing performance.

Illumination ensures those standards hold over time, continuously monitoring for the drift and degradation that are inevitable in real-world AI deployments.

These complementary platforms are designed for organizations in banking, insurance, fintech, healthcare, and employment sectors where AI-driven decisions carry significant regulatory, legal, and reputational consequences.

To learn more about SolasAI Illumination and SolasAI Beacon, visit solas.ai.

Media Contact

Jason Michael, Elasticity, 1 3143231425, [email protected], www.goelastic.com

SOURCE SolasAI