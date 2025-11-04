SolasAI Promotes Susan Bridge to Field Chief Governance Officer

"Susan's impact has been immediate and profound. Her ability to translate complex governance frameworks into actionable strategies has strengthened our client relationships and positioned SolasAI as a trusted partner in responsible AI deployment." Post this

"Susan's impact has been immediate and profound," said SolasAI CEO Larry Bradley. "Her ability to translate complex governance frameworks into actionable strategies has strengthened our client relationships and positioned SolasAI as a trusted partner in responsible AI deployment. We're thrilled to see her take on this expanded leadership role."

Bridge brings more than two decades of experience in risk management, model governance, advanced analytics, and enterprise compliance. At Cigna, she led enterprise model governance and model equity initiatives, helping shape ethical AI practices and third-party risk management. Prior to that, Bridge helped enable the deployment of a new digital tech stack at a national mortgage provider, integrating marketing automation, CRM, and analytics. And during her 14-year tenure at Citi, she held multiple senior leadership roles, including EVP of Decision Management, where she oversaw pricing, analytics, and compliance programs that delivered billions in revenue while also introducing industry-leading governance frameworks.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a critical moment for AI governance," Bridge said. "SolasAI is uniquely positioned to help organizations innovate responsibly, and I'm excited to work with our clients to build governance programs that are not just effective and efficient, but that also drive value." Bridge comes to SolasAI having previously sponsored the use of SolasAI as a key enabler for highly efficient and effective AI governance.

SolasAI's promotion of Bridge underscores its commitment to helping institutions deploy AI systems that are fair, compliant, and scalable. As organizations face increasing scrutiny over algorithmic bias and regulatory risk, SolasAI provides the tools and expertise needed to meet the moment.

SolasAI helps companies detect and mitigate bias in AI models used for lending, insurance, healthcare, and hiring, ensuring fair outcomes without sacrificing performance.

SolasAI's software enables rapid regulatory readiness by aligning AI systems with legal standards and compliance frameworks across industries.

SolasAI empowers organizations to fix their existing models rather than replace them, saving time, reducing costs, and preserving innovation.

About SolasAI

SolasAI leverages over 75 years of collective experience in providing AI-based compliance SaaS and machine learning solutions to address bias and discrimination at enterprise-grade scale. SolasAI's methodologies are used by more than half of Fortune 50 companies and provide the only end-to-end, industry-agnostic AI software solution helping banks, fintechs, insurers, and healthcare companies achieve fairer outcomes for their customers by fixing their models rather than replacing them.

