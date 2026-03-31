SolasAI Ranks 78th on Inc.'s Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

"As demand for responsible, fair AI continues to grow, we are committed to delivering solutions that help organizations achieve equitable outcomes at scale." - Larry Bradley, co-founder and CEO, SolasAI Post this

SolasAI, which yesterday announced the launch of its new SolasAI Illumination solution at CBA Live, ranked 78th on this year's list.

"Being recognized on Inc's Fastest Growing Companies list is a testament to the entire SolasAI team and the trust our clients place in us to solve one of the most critical challenges in AI today," said Larry Bradley, co-founder and CEO, SolasAI. "As demand for responsible, fair AI continues to grow, we are committed to delivering solutions that help organizations achieve equitable outcomes at scale."

Between 2022 and 2024, the 151 private companies in the Northeast had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, can be found here: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast.

About SolasAI

SolasAI leverages over 75 years of collective experience in providing AI-based compliance SaaS and machine learning solutions to address bias and discrimination at enterprise grade scale. SolasAI's methodologies are used by more than half of Fortune 50 companies and provide the only end-to-end, industry agnostic AI software solution helping banks, fintechs, insurers, and healthcare companies achieve fairer outcomes for their customers by fixing their models rather than replacing them. To learn more about SolasAI, visit solas.ai,

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE SolasAI