SolaSec and Zinfinity Form Strategic Partnership in 2025

This partnership creates a powerful synergy that bridges offensive security expertise with secure digital transformation, offering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions from secure development to real-world adversarial testing.

"We're thrilled to partner with Zinfinity — their technical engineering excellence and modern DevSecOps mindset align perfectly with our approach to securing complex digital products and environments," said Kyle Shockley, Co-Founder of SolaSec. "Together, we offer a unified force in helping organizations proactively identify, address, and manage security risks."

"At Zinfinity, we're committed to aligning with the best in the business—and Solasec is exactly that. Their expertise in advanced penetration testing across networks, applications, and connected devices has already proven invaluable on several joint projects. We're proud to partner with a team that shares our commitment to securing what matters most, and we look forward to continuing to deliver powerful results together," said Joe Barrett, CEO of Zinfinity.

The partnership between SolaSec and Zinfinity creates a powerful synergy that bridges offensive security expertise with secure digital transformation. SolaSec brings deep specialization in product security, advanced penetration testing, and threat modeling—critical for validating the resilience of modern applications, medical devices, and cloud-connected platforms. Zinfinity complements this with its robust capabilities in secure infrastructure design, DevSecOps integration, and scalable cloud engineering. Together, the firms offer end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that span from secure development and infrastructure hardening to real-world adversarial testing and regulatory preparedness. This integrated approach empowers clients—particularly those in highly regulated sectors like healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure—to build and maintain secure, compliant, and high-performing digital ecosystems from day one.

About Zinfinity:

Zinfinity is a global solutions integrator that combines cloud-native engineering and infrastructure expertise with robust cybersecurity services. Their agile approach allows them to rapidly design, integrate, and deliver scalable, secure, and modern IT ecosystems tailored to the complex needs of enterprise and regulated-sector clients. To learn more, visit https://zinfinity.tech, and follow Zinfinity on LinkedIn.

About SolaSec:

SolaSec is a cutting-edge cybersecurity firm with a singular mission to fortify your digital world. With unwavering dedication, SolaSec partners with clients to ensure their digital landscapes are safeguarded against evolving threats, today and into the future. To learn more, visit https://solasec.io, and follow SolaSec on LinkedIn.

