Sold Out in 60 Minutes: DNSYS × Death Stranding 2 Exoskeleton Collaboration Reaches Global Sell-Through

Second Production Run: February 2026

DNSYS stated that additional information regarding the second production run will be released in February 2026.

"To the 100 pioneers who secured a unit: you are making history," said Sage Dong, CEO of DNSYS. "To those who are still waiting: do not be disappointed. This journey is only beginning. We are actively coordinating the next phase of production to ensure more porters can experience this technology."

Newsletter subscribers at dnsys.ai will receive updates when the next batch becomes available. Interested customers may also join the waitlist and explore the series at https://dnsys.ai/pages/z1-exoskeleton-death-stranding2.

Current Product Availability

Although the limited edition version associated with Death Stranding 2 is unavailable, DNSYS' flagship exoskeleton lines products remain available:

DNSYS Z1 Series (Knee Exoskeleton): The foundation of the collaboration. Designed for power and protection, the Z1 targets the knee joints to offload up to 200% of body weight pressure during descents and provides a 50% power boost on ascents. It is the ultimate tool for hiking with heavy loads and conquering vertical terrain.

DNSYS X1 Series (Hip Exoskeleton): Designed for speed and endurance.The X1 targets the hip joints to assist with leg lift and stride, significantly reducing fatigue for long-distance walking and running.

Both product lines incorporate AI-powered mobility support and are available for purchase or preorder.

About the Collaboration

Co-designed with Kojima Productions Art Director Yoji Shinkawa, the Z1 Exoskeleton Pro DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Limited Edition brings the aesthetic elements from the action-adventure game into the real world. The unit features Hyper-V AI motion algorithms and aerospace-grade carbon fiber materials, allowing wearers to traverse rough terrain with the ease, comparable to veteran porters in the game world.

About Dnsys

Founded in 2021, DNSYS is an exoskeleton technology company advancing both medical and consumer mobility solutions. With a team largely composed of engineers and roots across DJI, Segway, and Xiaomi, DNSYS develops AI-powered wearable systems built to support natural movement. The company first introduced CFDA-certified medical exoskeletons used in hospitals to assist rehabilitation and restore mobility. It later expanded into consumer applications, launching the X1 hip exoskeleton in 2024 with more than 10,000 units sold, followed by the Z1 knee exoskeleton in 2025, which set a global crowdfunding record for exoskeleton products. DNSYS holds over 20 patents and is currently the only company delivering modular, multi-joint exoskeletons designed for both clinical use and everyday movement, enabling mobility assistance for rehabilitation, work, and outdoor activity. For more information, visit dnsys.ai.

About Hideo Kojima & Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima is a world-renowned game creator and auteur known for pushing the boundaries of the video game medium. Widely considered the father of the stealth genre, he is also credited with innovating both story-telling and cinematic presentation in video games at large. On December 16th, 2015, Hideo Kojima established his own studio called Kojima Productions, under the banner of "From Sapiens to Ludens". The studio will be celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary this year. On November 8th, 2019, the studio released its first title, Death Stranding, starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Léa Seydoux, for PlayStation® 4. Since its release, Death Stranding has launched on PC and received numerous game awards and achieved worldwide acclaim. The sequel, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach recently launched exclusively on PlayStation®5. In 2020, Hideo Kojima received the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA upon an individual in recognition of exceptional contribution to film, games or television. On December 7th, 2023, in partnership with XboxGame Studios, the studio officially announced OD, an experience that will explore the concept of testing your fear threshold – while blurring the boundaries of gaming and film. For more information, visit www.kojimaproductions.jp.

Media Contact

