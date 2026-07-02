Soldiers' Angels Invites Americans to Honor Military Heroes Through New "250 Years of Service" Campaign

Patriotic tribute celebrates America's 250th birthday by recognizing the Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families who have shaped our nation.
SAN ANTONIO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, Soldiers' Angels is inviting supporters across the country to participate in a special tribute honoring the generations of Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families whose service has helped shape our nation.
Throughout the month of July, the national nonprofit's 250 Years of Service campaign gives supporters the opportunity to make a gift in honor or memory of someone special. Donors who contribute $25 or more through the campaign will have a personalized star added to the organization's 250 Years of Service Wall in San Antonio. Throughout the month, the tribute wall will continue to grow as supporters from across the country add stars honoring the people whose service has helped shape America over the past 250 years.
Each star may recognize a Service Member, Veteran, Military Family Member, or another individual whose legacy of service deserves to be remembered. Supporters also have the opportunity to share the story behind their dedication, helping preserve personal stories of courage, sacrifice, and service for future generations.
"As we celebrate our nation's 250th birthday, we're reminded that America's story has always been shaped by those willing to serve something greater than themselves," said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers' Angels. "This campaign gives people the opportunity to honor those individuals, preserve their stories, and ensure their service is never forgotten."
The campaign features three giving levels:
- Patriot Star – $25
- Liberty Star – $250
- Legacy Star – $2,500
Each star becomes part of a growing visual tribute celebrating America's enduring legacy of service while supporting Soldiers' Angels' mission to provide aid, comfort, and resources to Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families.
Since 2003, Soldiers' Angels has mobilized hundreds of thousands of volunteers to support the military-connected community through care packages, food assistance, VA hospital programs, emergency assistance, and volunteer service across the country.
The 250 Years of Service campaign runs July 1–31, 2026.
To learn more about the campaign, visit: www.SoldiersAngels.org/250
Or click here to dedicate a star now.
About Soldiers' Angels
Soldiers' Angels provides aid, comfort, and resources to Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families. Founded in 2003, the nonprofit has grown into a national organization with thousands of volunteers serving communities across the United States. Through programs ranging from food assistance and care packages to VA hospital support and volunteer opportunities, Soldiers' Angels is committed to ensuring that no Service Member, Veteran, or Military Family feels forgotten.
Media Contact
Michelle Julazadeh Chavarin, Soldiers' Angels, 1 2109604828, [email protected], www.SoldiersAngels.org
SOURCE Soldiers' Angels
Share this article