Soldiers' Angels Invites Americans to Honor Military Heroes Through New "250 Years of Service" Campaign

"America's story has always been shaped by those willing to serve something greater than themselves. This campaign gives us an opportunity to honor those individuals, preserve their stories, and ensure their service is never forgotten." — Amy Palmer, President & CEO, Soldiers' Angels Post this

Each star may recognize a Service Member, Veteran, Military Family Member, or another individual whose legacy of service deserves to be remembered. Supporters also have the opportunity to share the story behind their dedication, helping preserve personal stories of courage, sacrifice, and service for future generations.

"As we celebrate our nation's 250th birthday, we're reminded that America's story has always been shaped by those willing to serve something greater than themselves," said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers' Angels. "This campaign gives people the opportunity to honor those individuals, preserve their stories, and ensure their service is never forgotten."

The campaign features three giving levels:

Patriot Star – $25

Liberty Star – $250

Legacy Star – $2,500

Each star becomes part of a growing visual tribute celebrating America's enduring legacy of service while supporting Soldiers' Angels' mission to provide aid, comfort, and resources to Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families.

Since 2003, Soldiers' Angels has mobilized hundreds of thousands of volunteers to support the military-connected community through care packages, food assistance, VA hospital programs, emergency assistance, and volunteer service across the country.

The 250 Years of Service campaign runs July 1–31, 2026.

To learn more about the campaign, visit: www.SoldiersAngels.org/250

Or click here to dedicate a star now.

About Soldiers' Angels

Soldiers' Angels provides aid, comfort, and resources to Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families. Founded in 2003, the nonprofit has grown into a national organization with thousands of volunteers serving communities across the United States. Through programs ranging from food assistance and care packages to VA hospital support and volunteer opportunities, Soldiers' Angels is committed to ensuring that no Service Member, Veteran, or Military Family feels forgotten.

Media Contact

Michelle Julazadeh Chavarin, Soldiers' Angels, 1 2109604828, [email protected], www.SoldiersAngels.org

SOURCE Soldiers' Angels