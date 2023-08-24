Sole Source Capital Portfolio Company Peak Technologies Acquires North Coast Technical

North Coast Provides End-to-End Solutions to Integrate Vision Systems into Manufacturing and Logistics Operations

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sole Source Capital LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Peak Technologies, the leading solution provider in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture ("AIDC") market, has acquired North Coast Technical. North Coast, based in Chesterland, Ohio, and founded in 2003, is a leading provider of machine vision hardware and image processing software for Fortune 500 companies along with small and medium-sized businesses. North Coast will add expanded machine vision capabilities to the Peak Technologies portfolio, which have a variety of technical applications allowing customers to streamline operations, track products, and automate sorting processes. Peak Technologies has grown significantly since being acquired by Sole Source Capital in 2021.

North Coast Technical is focused on designing and integrating machine vision hardware and image processing software, including smart cameras, 3D sensors, scanners, LED lighting, frame grabbers and artificial intelligence products and solutions. Some of North Coast's advanced capabilities include image processing and analysis, machine and robotic guidance, ID mark reading and verification, visual inspection and measurement, as well as 3D data capture and analysis. Founder and CEO, Dave Sexton, will remain in his current role.

"North Coast's vision capabilities strengthen the Peak Technologies portfolio, which is focused on machine vision and AI. The vision technology provided by North Coast remains a highly attractive strategic solution across a wide range of industries used to improve quality control and traceability, meet compliance requirements, and reduce costs through improved efficiency," said Tony Rivers, CEO of PEAK Technologies.

"The North Coast team and I look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues at Peak and helping strengthen and grow Peak's leadership position in machine vision and AI," said Mr. Sexton.

About Sole Source Capital

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is a private equity firm that thematically invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. Sole Source seeks founder-owned businesses or corporate carve-outs that will benefit from the team's operating and M&A capabilities. The Firm has a strong operating heritage that enables it to execute a buy-and-build strategy with significant downside protection. The Firm is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit http://www.solesourcecapital.com or contact [email protected].

About Peak Technologies

Headquartered in Littleton, MA, Peak Technologies is a leading system integrator of digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions. With over 35 years of supply chain, field mobility and retail services expertise, Peak Technologies has an insider's perspective of the market; its origins, participants, and dynamic forces of change. With extensive application experience across industry segments, Peak Technologies is able to provide objective consultancy on business processes, software, hardware, as well as turn-key solutions for equipment repair, life cycle support, technology, vertical/application and business services. For more information, please visit http://www.peaktech.com.

About North Coast Technical

Headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio, North Coast Technical is focused on designing and integrating machine vision hardware and image processing software, including smart cameras, 3D sensors, scanners, vision equipment, LED lighting, frame grabbers and artificial intelligence products and solutions.

Media Contact

Janet Johnson, Peak Technologies, (410) 309-2472, [email protected], www.peaktech.com

SOURCE Peak Technologies