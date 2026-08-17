SOLENVIA Caregivers Signs First Franchise Agreement, Expanding into Tampa Bay

"We built this brand to be the most reliable name in home care, and to provide peace of mind to families and clients in markets across the country. Shaun and Jaminy are exactly the kind of owners we want carrying that forward," said Bryan Dylewski, founder of SOLENVIA Caregivers Post this

For Shaun and Jaminy Seagriff, the decision came down to the operation itself as much as the brand. Shaun is Global Treasurer of MarineMax, Inc., and Jaminy is a talent acquisition operations leader with a prior career as a nurse and biologist in nuclear medicine. Both were drawn to SOLENVIA Caregivers' caregiver reliability and high case fill rate, significant share of 24-hour cases, Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) training, and caregiver transportation program – differentiators that separated the brand from other senior home care franchises under consideration.

The CDP training carried added weight for the Seagriffs, whose family has experienced Alzheimer's firsthand through Jaminy's grandmother, giving them a personal understanding of the specialized care families need.

"What stood out to us about SOLENVIA Caregivers was the reliability built into every part of the model – from how quickly caregivers are placed, to how consistently they show up for families, to the specialized dementia training that gives us confidence in the level of care being provided," said Shaun Seagriff. "Tampa Bay's senior population is growing fast, and families here need a home care partner they can count on. That's the opportunity we saw in bringing SOLENVIA Caregivers to our community."

The Seagriffs will launch their first territory while building the administrative and caregiver infrastructure to support long-term growth, focusing on caregiver recruitment and referral relationships with hospitals, physicians and senior living communities.

That same model is what SOLENVIA Caregivers is driving nationally. Caregivers are placed within two to three hours – far faster than the industry standard – and employed directly as W-2 staff rather than contractors, reducing turnover and delivering more consistent care. Transparent pricing backed by a Best Price Guarantee, personalized service plans supported by dedicated service plan managers, and a low-overhead structure built for multi-territory ownership round out a system designed to help franchisees scale without sacrificing the reliability families depend on.

Senior home care remains one of franchising's most resilient categories – a necessity-driven business with year-round demand, long client lifecycles and strong retention that supports predictable, recurring revenue for franchisees. Having served more than 3,500 families across Connecticut and Massachusetts, SOLENVIA Caregivers enters Tampa Bay with a proven track record and a model built to address the operational challenges that limit growth for other providers in the category.

"We proved this model in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and now we're excited to bring SOLENVIA Caregivers to new markets through franchising," said Dylewski. "We're in active conversations with operators across the country, and we anticipate territories in additional states to be awarded soon."

SOLENVIA Caregivers was founded in 2014 after Bryan Dylewski personally coordinated care for his father during his battle with ALS. That experience of witnessing the profound difference that exceptional caregivers can make, alongside the wait times, inconsistent care and unclear pricing that too often define the industry, became the blueprint for everything Dylewski and team have built.

To learn more about SOLENVIA Caregivers franchising opportunities, please visit https://solenviafranchise.com.

About SOLENVIA Caregivers:

SOLENVIA Caregivers is a senior home care franchise delivering reliable home care through transparent pricing, trained W-2 caregivers and the fastest caregiver placement in the industry. The brand is built to provide consistency, speed and trust for families, while offering franchise owners a scalable business model in a rapidly expanding category.

Founded by Bryan Dylewski after personally navigating the challenges of home care during his father's battle with ALS, SOLENVIA Caregivers was created to address the inefficiencies common in the industry including long wait times, inconsistent care, unclear pricing and unsupported caregivers.

The brand's franchise model supports owners with centralized systems, a proprietary caregiver placement process delivering care in hours – not days – pricing backed by a Best Price Guarantee and a unique caregiver transportation program that reduces cancellations and improves caregiver reliability.

Named one of FranServe's FRAN-TASTIC Brands for 2026, SOLENVIA Caregivers is now expanding nationally through franchising and is actively awarding territories to qualified operators.

For more information on franchising with SOLENVIA Caregivers, please visit https://solenviafranchise.com.

Media Contact

Matt Ritter, SOLENVIA Caregivers, 1 954-647-3383, [email protected], https://solenviafranchise.com

SOURCE SOLENVIA Caregivers