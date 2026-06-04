SOLENVIA Caregivers Unveils Evolved Brand Identity, Setting the Stage for Franchise Growth

"This brand evolution is about clarity. It tells families what we stand for the moment they see it, and it gives franchisees something they can build real community trust around," said Bryan Dylewski, Founder of SOLENVIA Caregivers. Post this

"The sunflower at the center of our new identity came from a deeply personal place. It's tied to caregiving, family and the kind of lasting impact that truly exceptional care has on the seniors we care for," said Bryan Dylewski, Founder of SOLENVIA Caregivers. "This brand evolution is about clarity. It tells families what we stand for the moment they see it, and it gives franchisees something they can build real community trust around. As we expand, that kind of emotional connection is a key competitive advantage."

A Brand Identity Built to Scale

SOLENVIA Caregivers' new logo is purpose-built for franchise scalability – engineered to perform across digital platforms, signage, uniforms and local marketing collateral. Franchisees will enter their markets with a nationally competitive brand identity from day one. The sunflower-inspired icon's connected petals represent the alignment between families, caregivers and care coordinators that defines the SOLENVIA Caregivers model, while the caregiver figure reinforces that every interaction is personalized and built around a human relationship.

The name SOLENVIA – inspired by the ideas of solace and via – represents comfort, guidance and a clear path forward for families navigating the caregiving journey. The "SOL" within the name evokes warmth, light and hope, themes that connect naturally to the sunflower identity and the care philosophy behind it.

The Operational Model Behind the Brand

SOLENVIA Caregivers' brand evolution reflects a franchise model built around the operational differentiators that address the biggest challenges in senior home care. The brand simplifies how care gets delivered and how franchisees run their territories:

Industry-leading caregiver placement speed – SOLENVIA Caregivers places caregivers within two to three hours – far faster than the industry standard. Families get help when they need it.

W-2 employed caregivers – Rather than contractors, SOLENVIA Caregivers employs its caregivers directly, which reduces turnover, raises accountability and delivers a more consistent care experience that families and referral sources depend on.

High proportion of 24-hour cases – SOLENVIA Caregivers attracts a higher share of 24-hour cases than most senior home care providers, supporting more consistent, predictable revenue for franchisees.

Roundtrip caregiver transportation support – A proprietary program that reduces caregiver call-outs, drives reliable care delivery and increases caregiver retention.

Transparent pricing with a Best Price Guarantee – Pricing clarity removes friction, allowing franchisees to close more clients with confidence and compete effectively in their local markets.

Personalized service plans and dedicated service plan managers – Supporting the tailored care delivery and long client lifecycles that drive the recurring revenue franchisees need to build a sustainable business.

Low-overhead investment structure – Designed to support multi-territory ownership from the start, giving operators a path to scale without the burden of heavy fixed costs.

Expanding in a High-Demand, Necessity-Driven Category

Senior home care is one of franchising's most resilient categories – a necessity-driven business with year-round demand, long client lifecycles and strong retention that supports predictable, recurring revenue for franchisees.

Having served more than 3,500 families across Connecticut and Massachusetts, SOLENVIA Caregivers enters its national expansion with a proven track record and a model that directly addresses the operational failures that limit growth for senior home care providers.

"The demand for senior home care is growing, but families have become more discerning and referral sources more selective about who they recommend," Dylewski said. "Franchisees who enter this category with a brand that stands for speed, reliability and genuine care are going to earn those referrals and business. That's the market position we've built, and what this brand evolution represents."

SOLENVIA Caregivers was founded after Bryan Dylewski personally coordinated care for his father during his battle with ALS. That experience of witnessing the profound difference that exceptional caregivers can make, alongside the wait times, inconsistent care and unclear pricing that too often define the industry, became the blueprint for everything the brand has built.

SOLENVIA Caregivers is now actively awarding territories to qualified franchisees who share that commitment.

To learn more about franchising opportunities, please visit solenviafranchise.com.

About SOLENVIA Caregivers:

SOLENVIA Caregivers is a senior non-medical home care franchise delivering reliable home care through transparent pricing, trained W-2 caregivers and the fastest caregiver placement in the industry. The brand is built to provide consistency, speed and trust for families, while offering franchise owners a scalable business model in a rapidly expanding category.

Founded by Bryan Dylewski after personally navigating the challenges of home care during his father's battle with ALS, SOLENVIA Caregivers was created to address the inefficiencies common in the industry including long wait times, inconsistent care, unclear pricing and unsupported caregivers.

Built on 35 years of senior care expertise, the brand's franchise model supports owners with centralized systems, a proprietary caregiver placement process delivering care in hours – not days – pricing backed by a Best Price Guarantee and a unique caregiver transportation program that reduces cancellations and improves caregiver reliability.

Named one of FranServe's FRAN-TASTIC Brands for 2026, SOLENVIA Caregivers is now expanding nationally through franchising and is actively awarding territories to qualified operators.

For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit solenviafranchise.com.

Media Contact

Matt Ritter, SOLENVIA Caregivers, 1 954-647-3383, [email protected], solenviafranchise.com

SOURCE SOLENVIA Caregivers