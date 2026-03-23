SOLENVIA Integrates Certified Dementia Practitioner Training Into Franchise System to Elevate Dementia Care Nationwide

Senior home care leader sets new standard for dementia care expertise across its franchise network, providing greater peace of mind for families

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For families navigating dementia, finding a caregiver who truly understands what they're living through isn't a preference - it's a necessity. SOLENVIA, a leading senior home care franchise, is addressing that need by embedding Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) training into its franchise system, making formal dementia credentialing a foundational requirement for franchise owners rather than an optional add-on. The initiative sets a new benchmark for what families should expect from senior home care, and what the industry should hold itself to.

"Nearly 90 percent of the clients we serve are experiencing some form of cognitive change," said Bryan Dylewski, founder of SOLENVIA. "While many senior home care companies offer basic dementia education, very few integrate formal certification into their business model. By embedding Certified Dementia Practitioner training into our franchise system, we're giving owners the knowledge and confidence to better advocate for families, coach caregivers and build stronger relationships with physicians and care communities."

Through the initiative, SOLENVIA franchisees will complete the CDP program via the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP), starting with an eight-hour course that provides practical education on dementia care, communication strategies, behavioral understanding and advocacy for individuals living with cognitive decline.

In addition to franchisee certification, SOLENVIA is implementing tiered dementia training for caregivers, including a Memory Support Specialist program designed specifically for frontline caregivers as well as blended learning options that combine online coursework with live instruction. These programs equip caregivers with practical tools to better manage behaviors, communicate effectively with clients experiencing memory loss and provide more consistent care.

"When a caregiver knows how to de-escalate a moment of confusion, recognize the early signs of a behavioral shift or communicate a client's needs, families experience fewer crises and more confidence that their loved one is truly understood," said Dylewski. "That gap between managed care and genuinely informed care is exactly what we're working to close."

The training initiative is supported by dementia care educator Pamela Atwood, founder of the Atwood Dementia Group, who works with SOLENVIA to provide education and expertise around dementia.

"Quality training in dementia care improves quality of life for the person living with dementia and those around them, and it leads to higher job satisfaction and stabilization for caregivers," said Atwood. "When caregivers feel confident in understanding dementia and how to respond to behaviors, they're better equipped to support families during what is often an incredibly emotional journey."

The expanded training initiative comes as demand for dementia-trained care providers continues to grow nationwide. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day, a trend expected to continue through 2050, while millions of families are already navigating Alzheimer's disease and other forms of cognitive decline. As a result, the need for knowledgeable caregivers and informed home care leaders continues to increase.

SOLENVIA is currently expanding nationally through franchising and awarding territories to qualified operators interested in building a scalable business in the rapidly growing home care category. To learn more about SOLENVIA franchising opportunities, please visit https://solenviafranchise.com.

About SOLENVIA:

SOLENVIA is a senior home care franchise delivering reliable home care through transparent pricing, trained W-2 caregivers and the fastest caregiver placement in the industry. The brand is built to provide consistency, speed and trust for families, while offering franchise owners a scalable business model in a rapidly expanding category.

Founded by Bryan Dylewski after personally navigating the challenges of home care during his father's battle with ALS, SOLENVIA was created to address the inefficiencies common in the industry including long wait times, inconsistent care, unclear pricing and unsupported caregivers.

The brand's franchise model supports owners with centralized systems, a proprietary caregiver placement process delivering care in hours – not days – pricing backed by a Best Price Guarantee and a unique caregiver transportation program that reduces cancellations and improves caregiver reliability.

SOLENVIA is now expanding nationally through franchising and is actively awarding territories to qualified operators.

Media Contact

Lauren Simo, SOLENVIA, 1 813-404-2693, [email protected], https://solenviafranchise.com

SOURCE SOLENVIA