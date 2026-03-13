SOLENVIA, powered by The HomeAides Expands Franchise Development Through Strategic Broker Partnerships

"We're not selling territories. We're awarding territories to qualified operators who understand that senior home care is a responsibility and a lucrative opportunity," said Bryan Dylewski, Founder of SOLENVIA, powered by The HomeAides. Post this

Millions of seniors wish to age safely at home. Families want to honor that wish while ensuring their loved ones receive reliable, trustworthy care. A need for in-home care does not disappear during uncertain economic cycles. It's driven by powerful demographic shifts and a deeply personal desire for dignity, independence and peace of mind.

As SOLENVIA, powered by the HomeAides continues its national expansion, the company today announced new partnerships with some of the most respected franchise brokerage organizations in the industry – including IFPG, FranServe, FranChoice and Franchise Sidekick. These partnerships reflect SOLENVIA's long-term commitment to growing strategically and aligning only with the right franchise partners.

A Commitment to Franchising

Broker networks like IFPG, FranServe, FranChoice and Franchise Sidekick play a critical role in franchising's success. They're more than just brokers. They're trusted advisors who help candidates evaluate readiness, financial capability and long-term alignment before ever introducing a prospect to a brand.

That level of diligence is one reason IFPG sees strong alignment with the SOLENVIA model and vision.

"From our perspective at IFPG, what truly distinguishes SOLENVIA in the senior home care space is its disciplined focus on speed, reliability and operational consistency. These are qualities families value deeply, yet many struggle to execute at scale," said IFPG President Red Boswell. "The brand's ability to place caregivers within hours rather than days, and a model intentionally built to reduce caregiver turnover and drive high-quality care, creates meaningful differentiation in a necessity-driven category. For franchisees, this translates into a clear competitive advantage, strong economics and confidence in a system designed for sustainable growth. Just as importantly, SOLENVIA offers the potential to build a strong business while delivering real impact and peace of mind to families and their loved ones."

Partnerships with organizations like IFPG play an important role in supporting SOLENVIA's disciplined, relationship-driven approach to franchise development and long-term growth.

"We're not selling territories. We're awarding territories to qualified operators who understand that senior home care is a responsibility and a lucrative opportunity," said Bryan Dylewski, Founder of SOLENVIA, powered by The HomeAides. "This category requires operational know-how, empathy and leadership. It demands structure and rewards those who approach it with long-term vision."

The company's goal is to expand steadily into the right markets with franchisees who value operational excellence, community impact and scalability. Brokers are instrumental in helping identify candidates who fit that profile.

Why Senior Home Care Is the Right Franchise Investment

The senior home care category is expanding primarily because of powerful demographic shifts and strong financial fundamentals. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, all baby boomers will be over the age of 65 by 2030, with the senior population approaching 80 million. Simultaneously, adult children are balancing careers, raising families and often living far from aging parents. That reality has built non-medical in-home care into an essential service.

Institutional care costs – including assisted living facilities and nursing homes – continue to rise. Many families determine that these options are financially prohibitive or lack the personalization their loved one deserves and needs. Home care provides flexibility, dignity and cost efficiency, particularly when 24-hour care is not required.

For franchisees, this means entering a business with consistent, year-round demand driven by sustainable demographic shifts rather than trends. It offers recurring revenue potential and long-term stability in a category that is not slowing down.

Built for Scalability and Operational Strength

Senior home care also presents meaningful structural investment advantages. There is no buildout or construction timeline. Overhead can be managed strategically, allowing capital to be focused on growth, hiring the right caregivers and marketing effectively, rather than on brick-and-mortar development.

Multi-territory growth is also common in this industry, often fueled by strong referral relationships with hospitals, rehabilitation centers and community organizations. When paired with centralized marketing systems, transparent pricing models and structured caregiver hiring processes, the model becomes highly scalable.

At SOLENVIA, operational discipline is central to the platform provided to franchisees. Reliability, transparency and speed directly impact client retention, referral growth and overall territory performance.

A disciplined operation increases client satisfaction, higher satisfaction drives retention, and retention helps create predictable revenue, as well as long-term growth potential.

That clarity is important for franchisees evaluating the opportunity and for the brokers recommending it.

A Model Developed with Purpose and Potential

Senior home care offers something rare, which is the ability to generate meaningful financial returns while making a real difference in people's lives.

Families often reach out during the most pivotal moments in their lives, which may include hospital discharges, sudden health declines or unexpected crises involving a loved one. Stepping in quickly, stabilizing care and delivering peace of mind is powerful. SOLENVIA is structured to support franchisees who want to generate strong returns and build long-term wealth.

At the same time, many of the strongest operators are motivated by building something meaningful in their communities. They want their work to matter and to create real impact. Those are the partners the brand seeks. This industry rewards disciplined execution and compassionate service. When those two are aligned, sustainable growth follows.

The Benefit of Broker Partnerships

SOLENVIA'S partnerships with IFPG, FranServe, FranChoice and Franchise Sidekick represent far more than brand exposure. Brokers serve as quality gatekeepers in franchising. They protect candidates from misalignment and protect brands from bad fits. Their diligence strengthens franchise systems and supports long-term success from a franchisee and franchisor perspective.

As the company expands nationally, SOLENVIA is committed to being a transparent, responsive and collaborative partner to the broker network.

SOLENVIA is an innovative brand operating in a category defined by powerful demographic demand, strong financials and meaningful community impact. It's a structured, disciplined model within a necessity-driven industry and an attractive combination for qualified candidates seeking purpose and scalability.

For operators looking for a franchise investment that combines sustained demand, scalability and meaningful community impact, this category is built to last.

For brokers seeking a growth-oriented brand grounded in operational discipline and long-term capability, SOLENVIA is positioned to help shape the future of senior home care.

The brand is dedicated to partnering strategically with the broker network and expanding SOLENVIA across the country with the right franchisees.

For more information on franchising with SOLENVIA, please visit https://solenviafranchise.com.

