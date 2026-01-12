SOLENVIA, powered by The HomeAides Launches National Franchise Program, Redefining Speed and Reliability in Senior Home Care

"We're evolving our brand, and SOLENVIA is just a better reflection of what we've always been and where we're headed," said Bryan Dylewski, Founder of SOLENVIA, powered by The HomeAides. Post this

"We're evolving our brand, and SOLENVIA is just a better reflection of what we've always been and where we're headed. Our role is to provide peace of mind to families during moments of urgency and uncertainty and we don't take that responsibility lightly," said Bryan Dylewski, Founder of SOLENVIA, powered by The HomeAides. "We're proud to have built a proven model that directly addresses some of the biggest challenges in senior home care. Families don't have days to wait when they need care, and franchisees need operational consistency to scale.

Franchising allows us to bring our speed, trust and reliability to more communities across the country, while giving owner operators a system that makes life easier for caregivers, clients and their families."

A Franchise Model Built for Speed and Consistency

SOLENVIA simplifies senior home care by placing caregivers within two to three hours – much faster than the industry standard. This rapid response meets families' urgent needs while creating a meaningful advantage for franchisees by accelerating client onboarding, improving retention and driving referrals.

Other key elements of SOLENVIA's franchise model includes:

Roundtrip caregiver transportation support, which dramatically improves caregiver reliability and reduces call outs





W-2 employed caregivers, rather than contractors, resulting in lower turnover and higher-quality care





Transparent pricing with a Best Price Guarantee, reducing pricing friction and confusion, while allowing franchisees to compete confidently in their markets





Personalized service plans and service plan managers, supporting tailored care and long-term client satisfaction





Centralized communication and lead intake processes to ensure leads are routed quickly and families receive fast service





A low-overhead investment structure, designed to support multi-territory ownership and fast scalability

Meeting Increasing Demand in a Necessity-Driven Category

Senior home care is experiencing growing demand driven by an aging population and a strong preference for aging at home. Unlike certain discretionary services, home care is a necessity business with year-round demand and long client lifecycles.

"The demand for senior home care is only increasing, but some service providers struggle with caregiver instability and inconsistent service delivery," Dylewski said. "Our operations are designed to remove those pain points. We focus on simplifying the experience, reducing stress and ensuring families can depend on consistent, reliable care."

Built from a Lived Experience

SOLENVIA was founded after Dylewski personally navigated the challenges of coordinating care for his father during his battle with ALS. While he experienced the powerful impact of exceptional caregivers, he also encountered long wait times, inconsistent care, unclear pricing and caregivers who were undervalued and unsupported. That experience shaped the principles behind the brand's operating model.

As SOLENVIA expands nationally, the brand is focused on partnering with franchisees who align with its mission and are committed to delivering fast, dependable senior home care in their local communities.

To learn more about SOLENVIA franchising opportunities, please visit https://solenviafranchise.com.

About SOLENVIA, powered by The HomeAides:

SOLENVIA, powered by The HomeAides is a senior home care franchise delivering reliable home care through transparent pricing, trained W-2 caregivers and the fastest caregiver placement in the industry. The brand is built to provide consistency, speed and trust for families, while offering franchise owners a scalable business model in a rapidly expanding category.

Founded by Bryan Dylewski after personally navigating the challenges of home care during his father's battle with ALS, The HomeAides was created to address the inefficiencies common in the industry including long wait times, inconsistent care, unclear pricing and unsupported caregivers.

The brand's franchise model supports owners with centralized systems, a proprietary caregiver placement process delivering care in hours – not days – pricing backed by a Best Price Guarantee and a unique caregiver transportation program that reduces cancellations and improves caregiver reliability.

SOLENVIA, powered by The HomeAides is now expanding nationally through franchising and is actively awarding territories to qualified operators.

Media Contact

