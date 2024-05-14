Soliant Chooses RefAssured's Reference Checking Platform in Commitment to Hire Quality

"Staffing companies face continual challenges around speed, quality, and growth, and RefAssured is designed from the ground up to improve all three." - Brian Vesce, CEO, RefAssured Post this

With a highly complex business with strong regulatory compliance conditions and recruiters in branch locations around the U.S., software implementations at Soliant have traditionally taken several months. Soliant's implementation of RefAssured across its entire organization took only one week. The intuitive nature of the RefAssured platform, which integrates natively with Bullhorn ATS/CRM, Bullhorn Talent Platform, and Bullhorn Automation, contributed to the ease of implementation.

Manual reference checking is a time-consuming, expensive, and inefficient process, especially in healthcare staffing where references are not only mandatory, but a high volume of VMS business generates intense pressure to deliver quality candidates as quickly as possible. And in healthcare settings, where patient care is paramount and the importance of vetted, highly-skilled professionals cannot be overstated, companies like Soliant are increasingly relying on Quality of Hire (or "Hire Quality") solutions like RefAssured to demonstrate a commitment to client value and service.

While the average reference check takes one hour to launch when done manually by a recruiter, with RefAssured's recruiter-led, candidate-led, or zero-click automation, reference checks can be launched in less than 10 seconds. In addition to tens of thousands of hours saved per month, the insight gleaned from RefAssured's proprietary reference questionnaires turns candidate past performance data into predictive intelligence on job performance, retention, and redeployment. And the nature of reference interactions – unobtrusive, easy, and scalable – creates warm client and candidate lead generation opportunities for staffing firms.

Since launching in early 2023, RefAssured has seen greater than 500% quarter over quarter growth and, unprecedentedly, 100% customer referenceability – meaning that all of the company's customers feel strongly enough about the quality of the platform and the team to go on record to say that they recommend it.

In less than a month, the RefAssured platform has already made a strong impression on the Soliant team.

"Trust and transparency are as important to us as the quality of the technology we're purchasing," said Ron Washburn, Executive Vice President at Soliant, "and I feel good about all of these things with RefAssured. It's a solid team that really understands staffing, and the platform integrates seamlessly with our tech stack, which makes us excited for the future of the partnership."

"Staffing companies face continual challenges around speed, quality, and growth," said Brian Vesce, CEO of RefAssured, "and our platform is designed from the ground up to improve all three. This flywheel that we've created for our customers gets stronger the more it revolves – creating greater efficiencies and improved unit economics, new opportunities for sustainable growth, and most importantly, hire quality – better talent, better matches, better insight, and better relationships. It's fantastic for this industry that we love, and it's why we do what we do."

Soliant is a leader in healthcare staffing with offices in Georgia, Florida, California, and Texas. The company identifies and recruits highly skilled healthcare professionals across a wide range of specialties and connects them with healthcare providers in the nursing and allied segments, primarily on a temporary basis. Visit https://www.soliant.com to learn more.

RefAssured is a provider of automated reference checking solutions for the staffing industry. With an extensible platform designed to improve efficiency, speed placements, provide hire quality, and unlock growth opportunities, RefAssured does more than just verify references – it validates decision-making. Backed by Bullhorn Ventures, with a team comprised of successful serial entrepreneurs, staffing executives, and technology innovators, RefAssured is a platform for human potential. Visit https://www.refassured.com/ to get started.

