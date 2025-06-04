Solid Earth Dashboard Revolutionizes Real Estate Data Access for BeachesMLS

"What truly sets Solid Earth apart are the unique features designed with our members' diverse needs in mind. The ability to have different tiles for different member types and the capacity to dial into specific member specifications ensures a personalized experience tailored to each individual," Post this

"What truly sets it apart are the unique features designed with our members' diverse needs in mind. The ability to have different tiles for different member types and the capacity to dial into specific member specifications ensures a personalized experience tailored to each individual," said Dionna Hall, CEO at BeachesMLS. "We're excited about our alliance with future innovations that will keep us ahead of the curve. And the single record system, where every user has one ID and login, eliminating multiple logins, vastly improves efficiency and security. Solid Earth is not just a technology provider, they're a partner in empowering our Realtors® to excel."

The Solid Earth dashboard provides a robust suite of features:

User-friendly interface

Real-time market data and analytics

Single-sign-on access

Innovative identity management of membership

Solid Earth continues to simplify the real estate technology experience through practical, user-centered solutions. The launch of the Solid Earth dashboard at BeachesMLS marks a major step forward—delivering streamlined access, smarter identity management, and cross-market support for members and staff alike. "Our mission is simple: to create one record for every human with a real estate license in the U.S.—making life easier for real estate professionals and the Associations that support them," said Rebecca Pearson, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Solid Earth.

The single record system that Solid Earth provides is unparalleled in an industry rife with data redundancies and inaccuracies. What Solid Earth is offering is a unified record for every licensed individual regardless of state, enabling cross-border identity verification and management.

With this launch, Solid Earth reinforces its commitment to providing innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology for every real estate professional in the United States and surrounding international markets. Since launching its first client in August 2024, Solid Earth has added over 170,000 users to the system, with 100,000 more being added in the coming months.

About BeachesMLS

BeachesMLS includes Realtors® serving Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. We are South Florida's premier Realtor® Association, equipping Realtors® to sell in South Florida and the Treasure Coast. We are the 3rd largest local Realtor® association in the nation and service 130 miles of Florida's coastline.

About Solid Earth

Solid Earth is a leader in MLS/Association technology, offering innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance the user experience for real estate professionals worldwide. With 25 years of experience in web-based MLS platforms, Solid Earth today powers over 350,000 agent accounts. In addition to the new Ezement platform the company has a new Ezement that offers identity management coupled with a single sign-on platform, all while removing the need for agents to remember any passwords.

Media Contact

Rebecca Pearson, Solid Earth, 1 801.520.0230, [email protected], www.solidearth.com

SOURCE Solid Earth