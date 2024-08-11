Solid Earth Team Wins Prestigious Inman Innovator Award

Solid Earth has won the prestigious Inman Innovator Award for Most Innovative Client Experience Solution, recognizing its groundbreaking contributions to real estate technology. The award highlights the revolutionary Ezement Dashboard, which integrates biometric authentication and AI to enhance security and streamline daily tasks for over 215,000 real estate agents.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solid Earth is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Inman Innovator Award for Most Innovative Client Experience Solution, recognizing its groundbreaking contributions to real estate technology. This prestigious award celebrates companies and individuals who drive the real estate industry forward by creating innovative solutions that enhance the client experience and streamline operations. The honor was announced from the main stage of Inman Connect Las Vegas on August 1, 2024.

"Winning the Inman Innovator Award is a tremendous honor for our team. It validates our dedication to creating member-centric solutions that simplify the lives of Realtors, brokers, and MLS administrators. We will continue to innovate and push the industry forward, providing cutting-edge technology that addresses the real needs of our clients," said Katie Ragusa, VP of Product at Solid Earth.

Solid Earth has long been at the forefront of real estate technology, and this award underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible when taking major steps on behalf of agents and real estate professionals. The award particularly highlights the revolutionary Ezement Dashboard, which integrates biometric authentication and AI to eliminate traditional passwords and enhance security for over 215,000 real estate agents.

The Ezement Dashboard, a key component of Solid Earth's offerings, exemplifies the innovative spirit that earned this award. By consolidating user profiles and data feeds into a single sign-on system with biometric authentication with one central record per human, it not only enhances security but also streamlines daily tasks for real estate professionals. This user-focused approach, combined with the commitment to continuous improvement, sets Solid Earth apart in the real estate technology landscape.

The Inman Innovator Award is a testament to the hard work and vision of the entire Solid Earth team. As they celebrate this achievement, they remain dedicated to leading the industry with innovative solutions that make a tangible difference in the lives of real estate professionals.

For more information about Solid Earth, please visit www.solidearth.com or email [email protected]

About Solid Earth

Solid Earth is a leader in MLS / Association technology, providing innovative solutions that enhance the member experience and streamline operations. With a focus on user-centric design and cutting-edge technology, Solid Earth continues to set new standards in the industry.

Media Contact

Britt Chester, Smash Endurance, 1 3033782613, [email protected]

SOURCE Solid Earth