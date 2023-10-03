Solid Gold® Expands nutrientboost™ Line with Innovative Meal Toppers & Functional Treats for Dogs

As we continue to see the proliferation of functional benefits branching out of supplements and into the toppers and treats category, we are excited to launch these new additions in our nutrientboost™ portfolio Tweet this

Solid Gold® Air Dried Meal & Topper: This highly nutritious meal or topper has 91% protein from animal sources and is gently air dried at low temperatures to preserve nutrients and flavor. Each delicious bite features hearty proteins and the proprietary nutrientboost™ blend of amino acids and superfoods to support gut health and nutrient absorption. Together, these ingredients give your dog a healthy and craveable mealtime option. The jerky-like texture is easy to serve and is available in chicken and beef and in sizes of 4 oz., 1 lb. and 2 lb. bags.

Solid Gold® Meatball Meal & Topper: This high-protein topper can be used as a complete balanced meal or a food topper to add an extra boost to your dog's bowl. The mini meatballs are made with real meat and are powered by the nutrientboost™ blend to help support digestion and immune support and are available in beef and chicken.

Solid Gold® Protein Shreds Meal Topper: Made with all natural ingredients and powered by nutrientboost™, this high-protein recipe of shredded chicken, bone broth, carrots and pumpkin is the perfect way to add a variety of flavor, nutrients, and texture to your dog's meal.

The brand's new line of functional treats for dogs is also powered by nutrientboost™, a unique blend of superfoods, amino acids, and clean plasma to support nutrient absorption and digestive health. With four functional benefits to choose from (Gut Health, Mobility, Performance, Skin & Coat) each treat has real chicken, beef, peanut butter, and pumpkin along with superfoods such as flaxseed, turmeric, and salmon oil.

"As we continue to see the proliferation of functional benefits branching out of supplements and into the toppers and treats category, we are excited to launch these new additions in our nutrientboost™ portfolio," said Brian Quinn, brand director of Solid Gold. "Pet parents are always looking for ways to provide their dogs with the best possible care, and our new toppers and functional treats are an easy way to incorporate nutritious and delicious options into their diets. From kibble and wet food to toppers, treats and supplements, Solid Gold has something for every dog."

Solid Gold's meal toppers and functional treats are available online on Amazon and Chewy, as well as in select PetSmart and Petco stores nationwide.

About H&H Group, North America

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company with three thriving business segments in North America – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness through premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science to pets and people. The consumer brands include Zesty Paws, the #1 Selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA*, Solid Gold Pet, America's first holistic pet nutrition company, as well as children's nutrition brand, Biostime, and vitamin, supplement, and skincare brand, Swisse.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, volume sales in units, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim.

