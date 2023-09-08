Solid Launches Banking-as-a-Service Partnership with Lewis & Clark Bank

"Lewis & Clark Bank's commitment to fintechs embraces this model and helps them not just build and launch, but also scale," said Wendy Gent, Chief Customer Officer at Solid. Tweet this

The partnership enables fintechs to integrate with Solid's infrastructure to embed financial services, including banking, payments, and card issuance, wrapped around Lewis & Clark Bank's comprehensive compliance framework, the first-of-its-kind in the industry.

Solid's partnership with Lewis & Clark Bank will power its marquee clients, which include established fintechs and rapidly growing SaaS companies.

About Solid

Solid offers complete Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) infrastructure to spin up fintech products quickly – a one-stop shop that offers a fully integrated and compliant suite of fintech services. On Solid's fully managed infrastructure, any company can quickly build and launch embedded fintech products such as accounts, payments, and cards to their users. The company owns the experience. Integration is a light technical lift, a matter of calling modern APIs and a few lines of code, facilitating lightning-fast speed to market. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Solid is backed by FTV Capital, Headline, Base10, Grishin Robotics, and Abstract Ventures. Learn more: Website, LinkedIn, or Crunchbase.

About Lewis & Clark Bank

A champion for responsible innovation in financial services, Lewis & Clark Bank is more than just a traditional commercial bank. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest and selective strategic partnerships on a national scale, we prioritize partnerships that propel businesses and communities forward. We specialize in integrating foundational banking raw materials and risk management practices with the dynamic needs of modern fintech and embedded finance. Based in Oregon City, Oregon, we seek to power the next generation of financial products and services. Dive deeper into our story at lewisandclarkbank.com.

Media Contact

