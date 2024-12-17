Solid Pro Invites You to an Exclusive CES 2025 Experience

CES 2025 is going to be an exciting showcase of AI innovations, and a platform to connect, collaborate, and create impactful partnerships. Our hospitality suite will offer an exclusive glimpse into the future of technology, as well as a chance to strengthen bonds within the industry. Post this

Solid Pro is excited to announce its participation in CES 2025. From January 7-10, 2025, industry leaders and media are invited to an exclusive hospitality suite at The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.

This invitation-only event will feature groundbreaking technologies from renowned partners: Cabletec, Energen, FeiyuTech, and Geekom. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience hands-on demonstrations of:

Advanced mini PCs: Ideal for AI computing, productivity and gaming

Innovative camera systems: Perfect for content creators

Versatile electronic accessories: Designed to enhance daily tech use

Beyond product demonstrations, guests will have the opportunity to:

Engage with top-tier technologies redefining portable computing, imaging, and connectivity.

Discuss partnership opportunities directly with Solid Pro's team of experts and its global network of innovators.

Network with industry leaders in a premium and collaborative setting.

"CES 2025 is going to be an exciting showcase of AI innovations, and a platform to connect, collaborate, and create impactful partnerships "said Edward Lee, CEO of Solid Pro. "Our hospitality suite will offer an exclusive glimpse into the future of technology, as well as a chance to strengthen bonds within the industry."

RSVP Now to Secure Your Visit

Solid Pro invites you to join this extraordinary experience. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today:

RSVP here: https://solidpro.my.canva.site/solid-pro-ces-2025-request-a-meeting

Dates: January 7–10, 2025; 9am to 5pm

Location: The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino, Las Vegas

*Suite number will be announced on January 5th, 2025.

About Solid Pro

Solid Pro specializes in bringing the latest technology and innovative products to the US market. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Solid Pro bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and its consumers, fostering growth and success for its partners.

Media Contact

Emily Johnson, C & CEE CONSULTING INC., 1-626-321-8586, [email protected], http://www.candcee.com/

SOURCE Solid Pro