Solid Wood Worx Bronco Drawer System Earns High Marks in 100-Day Independent Field Test

Solid Wood Worx, a manufacturer of premium vehicle storage solutions for off-road and overland vehicles, has been featured in a comprehensive 100-day field test conducted by OVR Magazine. The long-term review evaluated the Solid Wood Worx Bronco Drawer Storage System during daily use and extended off-road travel in a Ford Bronco.

Over the course of more than three months, the drawer system was tested in real-world conditions, including trail driving, gear hauling, and extended vehicle use. The review highlighted the system's solid construction, precise fitment, quiet operation, and ability to withstand rugged off-road environments without loosening or failure.

According to the review, the Solid Wood Worx Bronco Drawer System stood out for its attention to detail and premium materials, offering a refined solution for organizing gear while maintaining the durability expected from serious off-road equipment.

"We design our products to be used hard, not just displayed," said a spokesperson for Solid Wood Worx. "Having an independent publication put our Bronco drawer system through a 100-day real-world test and validate its performance is incredibly rewarding."

The Solid Wood Worx Bronco Drawer Storage System is engineered specifically for the Ford Bronco platform, providing secure, accessible storage for adventure gear, tools, and everyday cargo. Built with high-quality materials and designed for long-term reliability, the system supports both weekend explorers and full-time overland builds.

The full independent review, including detailed observations from the field test, is available on OVR Magazine's website.

Read the full review:

https://www.ovrmag.com/ovr-project-ford-bronco/solid-wood-worx-bronco-drawer-storage-system-review-100-day-field-test-in-a-ford-bronco/908.article

About Solid Wood Worx

Solid Wood Worx designs and manufactures premium vehicle storage solutions for off-road, overland, and adventure vehicles. Known for precision craftsmanship, durability, and thoughtful design, Solid Wood Worx products are built to perform in demanding real-world conditions while elevating vehicle organization and usability.

For more information, visit solidwoodworx.com.

"After 100 days of real-world use, the Solid Wood Worx Bronco Drawer Storage System proved to be a durable, quiet, and well-engineered solution for organizing gear in demanding off-road conditions."

