SolidWorks, LLC: New Concrete & Masonry Company Launches in McLean, VA

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SolidWorks, LLC, a new concrete and masonry company specializing in a wide range of residential and commercial projects, officially opened its doors in May 2025. Headquartered at 8365B Greensboro Dr, McLean, VA 22102, the company is poised to serve the greater Northern Virginia area with high-quality craftsmanship and dependable service.

Founded by owner Alfonso Martinez, SolidWorks, LLC brings a fresh approach to the concrete and masonry industry, backed by decades of hands-on expertise. Leading the field operations is Douglas Monge, who brings over 30 years of invaluable experience as foreman. Monge's extensive background ensures that every project undertaken by SolidWorks, LLC meets the highest standards of durability and aesthetic appeal.

"We are incredibly excited to launch SolidWorks, LLC and offer our specialized services to the community," said Alfonso Martinez. "Our mission is to deliver exceptional concrete and masonry solutions, whether it's a new foundation, a custom patio, or intricate brickwork. With Douglas Monge's unparalleled experience guiding our team, clients can be confident that their projects are in the most capable hands."

SolidWorks, LLC is equipped to handle all major concrete and masonry projects, including but not limited to:

Foundations and slabs

Driveways and sidewalks

Patios and walkways

Retaining walls

Brick, block, and stone installations

Repairs and restorations

The company emphasizes attention to detail, timely completion, and strong client communication, aiming to become a trusted partner for both homeowners and businesses in the region.

About SolidWorks, LLC:

Contact:

Alfonso Martinez

Owner

SolidWorks, LLC

571-373-6433

[email protected]

https://www.solidworkscm.com

Media Contact

