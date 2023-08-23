Solix and CU Denver's Institute for International Business Present SOLIXEmpower 2023 - A Cloud Data Management Summit on Information Architecture (IA) for AI

"To Achieve Digital Transformation objectives organizations seek to understand how to optimize Information Architecture (IA) for AI." said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO Solix Technologies, Inc. Tweet this

When: Thursday Oct 12, 2023 to Saturday Oct 14, 2023

Where: Institute for International Business, University of Colorado Denver

Attendees will gain invaluable insights into how Information Architecture (IA) lays the foundation for successful AI implementations, offering a strategic roadmap to harness the true value of your data.

Keynote Presentations:

Enterprise Data Lake

Data Fabric for Enterprise AI

Enterprise Archiving at Scale

Managing Consumer Data Privacy Expectations

Industry Panels

"To Achieve Digital Transformation objectives organizations seek to understand how to optimize Information Architecture (IA) for AI. Please join Solix and the Institute of International Business University of Colorado Denver to discuss the enormous opportunities presented by Enterprise AI." said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO Solix Technologies, Inc.

"CU Denver's Institute for International Business is pleased to co-host Solix's Empower Conference. The meeting's timely and important theme of Information Architecture(IA) for AI aligns well with our institute's focus on digital globalization. We are excited to welcome participants to Denver, a dynamic Mile High City and hub for digital and global business." said Manuel G. Serapio, Faculty Director, Institute for International Business, CU Denver.

Early bird registration for SOLIXEMPOWER 2023 is now open, with discounts. To register, visit https://empower.solix.com/register-now/

About Solix Technologies

Solix Technologies, Inc., is a leading cloud data management provider that empowers data-driven enterprises with optimized infrastructure, data security and advanced analytics. Solix Common Data Platform (CDP) provides end-to-end data fabric, data governance, data security, data discovery, and a unified Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) framework for Enterprise Archiving and Enterprise Data Lake applications, deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both. SOLIXCloud Enterprise Archiving is the world's first archiving as-a-service solution built on the Solix CDP and hosted on Microsoft Azure, enabling enterprises to strengthen their data management processes with cloud-based Application Retirement, Email Archiving, File Archiving, and Database Archiving. Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and operates worldwide through an established network of value added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators. To learn more, please visit https://www.solix.com

