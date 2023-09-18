Solix Showcases Cloud Data Management for Oracle E-Business Suite

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle E-Business Suite gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Solix Common Data Platform is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. Tweet this

"Solix cloud data management solutions can help Oracle users reduce costs, improve performance, maintain compliance, and monetize the value of their Oracle data assets." said John Ottman, Executive Chairman of Solix Technologies, Inc.

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle E-Business Suite gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Solix Common Data Platform is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

"Client demands are driving the adoption of more cloud-based and managed-services-based structured data archiving (SDA) solutions, including platform as a service (PaaS) and SaaS deployment models," said Michael Hoeck, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner (Source: Gartner Market Guide for Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement.)

Featured benefits of the integration include the ability to:

Help lower TCO for Cloud and Oracle E-Business Suite

Address Data Governance and Compliance Requirements

Improve Oracle Systems Performance

Retire Legacy Apps

To learn more about Solix's Cloud Data Management for Oracle Applications, meet the Solix Executive team at Booth 127, Oracle CloudWorld 2023 at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center from September 18-21, 2023.

To learn more about Solix, visithttps://cloud.solix.com/

To learn more about the Solix Cloud Data Management for Oracle Applications,click here

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners

About Solix Technologies

Solix Technologies, Inc., is a leading cloud data management solution provider that empowers data-driven enterprises with optimized infrastructure, data security and advanced analytics. Solix Common Data Platform (CDP) provides end-to-end data fabric, data governance, data security, data discovery, and a unified Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) framework for Enterprise Archiving and Enterprise Data Lake applications, deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both. SOLIXCloud Enterprise Archiving is the world's first archiving as-a-service solution built on the Solix CDP and hosted on Microsoft Azure, enabling enterprises to strengthen their data management processes with cloud-based Application Retirement, Email Archiving, File Archiving, and Database Archiving. Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and operates worldwide through an established network of value added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators. To learn more, please visit https://www.cloud.solix.com

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

