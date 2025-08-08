Solo Printing's 40-Year Legacy Honored in Award-Winning Film by Visual Angle Media

"This wasn't just a video for us. It was about telling a story that really means something," said Fabrizio Colombi, Director at Visual Angle Media. "We wanted to honor Solo Printing's legacy and show the heart behind the business. Being recognized with a Telly Award is just the cherry on top." Post this

Solo Printing has been a cornerstone in the Miami business community since 1985. Known for high-volume offset and digital printing, they've become a go-to provider for clients in retail, education, healthcare, and government. Their reputation for quality, consistency, and service has made them one of the top minority-owned printers in the region.

To celebrate four decades of growth and leadership, Solo teamed up with Visual Angle Media to create a documentary-style video that tells their story from the ground up. The result is an inspiring, beautifully produced short film that captures the people, values, and passion behind the brand.

"This wasn't just a video for us. It was about telling a story that really means something," said Fabrizio Colombi, Director at Visual Angle Media. "We wanted to honor Solo Printing's legacy and show the heart behind the business. Being recognized with a Telly Award is just the cherry on top."

The Telly Awards recognize excellence in video across all screens and industries. With thousands of entries from around the world each year, the awards highlight the best in creative storytelling and production.

"Working with Visual Angle Media felt like a natural extension of our team. They understood who we are and what this milestone meant to us. The video captured not just our history, but the soul of Solo Printing. This award is a proud moment for both of our companies." Robert Hernandez, Vice President of Solo Printing

Winning in the B2B Branded Content category reflects Visual Angle Media's strength in crafting meaningful content for business audiences. The firm specializes in creating videos for manufacturers, printers, and service providers who want to share their stories in a way that feels authentic and cinematic.

As Solo Printing looks to the future, the award-winning video stands as a tribute to where they've been, what they've built, and the values that continue to guide them.

Thank You Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zA5AjGQ6_Ic

Award Winning Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZjdHfYvgq0

About Solo Printing

Solo Printing is a full-service commercial printer based in Miami, Florida. Family owned and operated since 1985, they offer offset and digital printing services to clients across the country. Their commitment to quality and customer service has earned them national recognition in the printing industry.

About Visual Angle Media

Visual Angle Media is the corporate video division of Decographic, Inc., specializing in storytelling for the manufacturing sector. With deep experience in the print and packaging industries, the team has become a trusted partner for leading equipment manufacturers like Komori, MBO, and Müller Martini, as well as commercial and packaging printers including Solo Printing and Southeastern Printing. From factory floors to pressrooms, Visual Angle Media creates powerful, visually driven content that brings technical stories to life and helps brands stand out in competitive markets.

