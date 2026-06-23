Solo Trillion AI Platform Opens Early Access for the Agentic Era

Most AI platforms give operators more tools than they can handle. Post this

Ubertrends LLC today opened early access to Solo Trillion, an AI-native platform for solo operators and future-forward organizations working at a scale once reserved for much larger organizations. Solo Trillion is not another chatbot platform. It is an operating foundation with a shared source of truth and a single conductor, enabling people to use AI in a coordinated way.

"Most AI platforms give operators more tools than they can handle," said Michael Tchong, founder of Ubertrends LLC. "I designed Solo Trillion to fight tool sprawl. One operator running on a real foundation can do work that used to require a team."

BUILT AROUND A SHARED OPERATING FOUNDATION

Solo Trillion offers three features that distinguish it from AI platforms operators have been stitching together since 2023:

One shared source of truth – Persona Vault holds context, voice settings, preferences, and working knowledge other agents rely on. Rosie, Research and Writing agents, and future modules read from and write to the same store. There are no brittle integration layers knitting separate apps together. The shared Persona foundation is the integration layer.

One conductor – A single agent named Rosie dispatches autonomous work. Specialized workers for writing, research, content classification, analysis, and other tasks operate under a uniform contract and are routed through the conductor.

One coordinated workspace – The platform brings human tasks and autonomous work into one place. Operators see each day as a coordinated queue, not as scattered dashboards across scattered tools.

FROM INTELLIGENCE TO ACTION

The architecture is already producing capabilities that are difficult to achieve when intelligence, content, and task management are spread across separate tools.

Solo Trillion's intelligence layer can read hundreds of news items, blog posts, and RSS feeds daily, then classify them against an operator's tracked trends. The platform turns them into organized context for writing, planning, workflow decisions, and daily decision-making.

The same architecture turns conversations into work. Tasks surfaced from operator conversations with Rosie are added to the same task list as autonomous work, sourced from the same store and dispatched through the same conductor. The platform does not treat ideas, instructions, research signals, and agent actions as separate worlds. They become entries in one coordinated queue.

A LONG-RUNNING DESIGN THESIS REACHES ITS MOMENT

Solo Trillion exists because Tchong has spent three decades pursuing a single idea: drop-in modularity around a shared operator context. Earlier startups anticipated this architecture, but lacked the agentic AI layer needed to make it feasible. In 2026, that vision is finally a reality.

Tchong is the founder of Ubertrends and author of Ubertrends — How Trends and Innovation Are Transforming Our Future, and a speaker who has delivered more than 500 presentations on the forces reshaping society. With Solo Trillion, his work moves from explaining the agentic era to operating within it and building software for others doing the same.

EARLY ACCESS

Early access to Solo Trillion is open to a limited group of solo operators, founders, analysts, creators, consultants, and thought leaders who already use AI and want a seamless foundation rather than another tool. Early-access participants will help shape how the system supports research synthesis, brand-consistent content creation, workflow coordination, and daily intelligence capture.

Request early access at https://app.solotrillion.ai/beta.

ABOUT UBERTRENDS LLC

Ubertrends LLC provides trend intelligence, strategic insight, and AI-native product development at the intersection of technology, culture, media, and innovation. Founded by futurist, entrepreneur, and author Michael Tchong, Ubertrends helps leaders understand the forces reshaping business and turns those insights into frameworks, publishing, products, and operating tools for the agentic era.

Learn more: https://solotrillion.ai.

Media Contact

Michael Tchong, Ubertrends LLC, 1 8009292665, [email protected], https://ubertrends.com

Contact Rachel, the Ubertrends AI assistant, to set up a meeting: 800-WAY-COOL.

SOURCE Ubertrends LLC