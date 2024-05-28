Solstar Space Awarded U.S. Space Force AFWERX/AFVENTURES Phase I SBIR Contract to Research Radiation Hardened WiFi for Spacecraft

Solstar will develop purpose-built, space-ready WiFi solutions engineered to address requirements for spacecraft connectivity for telemetry, remote flight control, and scientific research.
SANTA FE, N.M., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solstar Space (Solstar), the company making space Wi-Fi available, announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I contract in the amount of $74,752 to address pressing challenges for the Department of the Air Force (DAF) to connect spacecraft in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and beyond. The contract supports research to support further development of Solstar's space-rated WiFi Access Points and client WiFi Network Cards. The solutions will be engineered to support Rendezvous, Proximity Operations, and Docking (RPOD) to support In-Space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing (ISAM), scientific and medical experiment data, and other applications.
"While WiFi has been demonstrated aboard the International Space Station using one-off non-radiation-tolerant units, today there isn't a commercially available space-grade WiFi solution. The usefulness of WiFi in space has been proven via improvised solutions with limited capability and applicability. Solstar's design will provide full WiFi capabilities and features and supports any WiFi-enabled device or application. As the requirements for WiFi connected capabilities continue to evolve and increase in LEO, cislunar, and lunar surface applications, reliable, secure WiFi solutions will be essential to fulfilling important mission objectives," says Brian Barnett, Founder and CEO, Solstar Space.
"Solstar WiFi access points and client cards will meet the requirements of a broad range of space missions including LEO space stations and service spacecraft, lunar gateways, transfer vehicles, landers, and modules, and lunar surface habitats, vehicles, spacesuits, and IoT mesh networks and wireless bridges. The need for space WiFi is virtually unlimited and growing," continues Barnett.
Solstar WiFi access points and client cards will be engineered to meet the requirements of spaceflight missions for today and the future including:
- Radiation and temperature tolerance
- Compatibility with the lunar surface environment
- High-power radio frequency (RF)
- Elimination of cable runs
- Future-proof design for extended operation
- Software defined and support for all IEEE 802.11 standards with API based remote management and updates
To learn more about Solstar WiFi solutions, visit https://www.solstarspace.com/.
The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.
Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher
Investor Inquiries | Brian Barnett
Business Inquiries | Brian Barnett
ABOUT SOLSTAR SPACE
Solstar Space is the leading commercial space-based connectivity company pioneering the use of persistent communications services for all types of on-orbit assets including satellites, space stations, launch vehicles, and more. We provide an internet connection between spacecraft and Earth-based payload managers, satellite operators, and enable communications for crewed missions in sub-orbit, LEO, and cis-lunar and lunar surface operations.
Our fast, reliable services, space-tested routers, WiFi access points and hotspots, and space-based satellite data relays are being developed to deliver on-orbit connectivity and are supported by 24/7 customer care. These devices are installed on satellites and spacecraft prior to launch to keep crew, spacecraft, and Earth-based satellite operations teams connected. Visit https://www.solstarspace.com.
About AFWERX
As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.
About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.
