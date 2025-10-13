Solstar Space Signs $15 Million Global Agreement with Momentus

"This collaboration gives Momentus key advantages to provide resilient spacecraft-to-spacecraft operations including refueling and repair, on-orbit inspection and reliable data relay capabilities." - John Rood. Post this

Founder and CEO, Solstar Space Company, Brian Barnett said,

"In-space communications have been severely limited by crucial missing pieces. Outdated space comms approaches originating in the 1960s oftentimes leave space assets disconnected. Solstar is filling those space communications gaps just as Momentus is filling gaps for spacecraft and payload deployment and in-space servicing. Together we are removing roadblocks to advancing space operations.

"The demand for reliable space connectivity is growing exponentially. Prime space industry drivers we address include Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) for national security, defense and commercial applications, In-Space Assembly and Manufacturing (ISAM) for space object inspection and relocation, resupply, connecting pre-manufactured components and raw materials, and Rendezvous, Proximity Operations and Docking (RPOD) for spacecraft interaction, refueling, supply and astronaut transfers. These missions cannot operate reliably and securely without persistent space-based communications.

"Our first spaceflight with Momentus is scheduled for February 2026 and we will have the opportunity to work with Momentus partners to demonstrate real world use cases for ISTAR, ISAM and RPOD. We are looking forward to the 2026 flight with Momentus where we will have the opportunity to give the market a glimpse of what we will make possible together."

Commenting on the Agreement, John Rood, CEO of Momentus Space said,

"We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Solstar Space as we continue to scale our in-space servicing capabilities. This collaboration gives Momentus key advantages to provide resilient spacecraft-to-spacecraft operations including refueling and repair, on-orbit inspection and reliable data relay capabilities. Our joint efforts enable enhanced surveillance, situational awareness, and defense-grade support for national security missions. This is particularly important as space becomes increasingly congested. Momentus and Solstar are well-positioned to deliver the end-to-end infrastructure that future space architectures demand. Our 2026 spaceflight will enable our companies to demonstrate real-time, continuous communication with space systems across diverse mission profiles—unlocking greater capabilities for the commercial sector."

To learn more about Solstar in-space communications solutions, visit www.solstarspace.com.

Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | [email protected] | +1 425-442-1301

Investor Inquiries | Brian Barnett | [email protected] | +1 505-389-2299

Business Inquiries | Brian Barnett | [email protected] | +1 505-389-2299

ABOUT SOLSTAR SPACE

Solstar Space is the leading commercial space-based connectivity company pioneering the use of persistent communications services for all types of on-orbit assets including satellites, space stations, launch vehicles, and more. We provide an internet connection between spacecraft and Earth-based payload managers, satellite operators, and enable communications for crewed missions in sub-orbit, LEO, and cis-lunar and lunar surface operations.

Our fast, reliable services, space-tested routers, WiFi access points and hotspots, and space-based satellite data relays are being developed to deliver on-orbit connectivity and are supported by 24/7 customer care. These devices are installed on satellites and spacecraft prior to launch to keep crew, spacecraft, and Earth-based satellite operations teams connected. Visit https://www.solstarspace.com.

Follow us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

ABOUT MOMENTUS, INC.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected filing of the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus' control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on June 6, 2024, as amended by that certain Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed by the Company on September 16, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Commission, accessible on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Momentus Contact:

Media Inquiries | [email protected]

Investor Inquiries | [email protected]

Business Inquiries | [email protected]

Media Contact

Lisa Dreher, Solstar Space, 1 4254421301, [email protected], Solstar Space

SOURCE Solstar Space