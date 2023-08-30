Soltech Sets the Bar in the LED Grow Light Space With The Launch of Grove™

The unveiling of the 'Grove' marks a significant milestone on the Soltech journey. It blends our core ethos of design, functionality, and sustainability into a product that will revolutionize the way we perceive indoor lighting. Tweet this

The Grove™ is Soltech's fourth LED light design and its first bar light structure, an installation feature customers have been anxious to see. The grow light uses Soltech's custom-designed, warm white photosynthetic LED chip and offers a level of control and efficiency never before seen in home cultivation. It represents the epitome of Soltech's relentless drive for innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction. Having sold out of two batches of pre-order inventory earlier in August, it's clear that customers were eager to get their hands on the new light.

"Ever since the inception of Soltech, we've been on a mission to bring the vibrancy of nature indoors in the most seamless, aesthetically pleasing way. The unveiling of our new product, the 'Grove', marks a significant milestone on this journey. It blends our core ethos of design, functionality, and sustainability into a product that, I believe, will revolutionize the way we perceive indoor lighting. I am personally thrilled to see 'Grove' light up spaces, foster growth and truly transform indoor environments. Our team has poured a lot of passion, innovation, and meticulous attention to detail into this creation, and we can't wait for our customers to experience it," says Chris Clark, co-founder and CMO of Soltech.

Key features include:

1. Enhanced Spectrum: The Grove™ harnesses a wavelength spectrum that replicates natural sunlight, offering plants the ideal light intensity they crave while seamlessly blending with your design aesthetics.

2. Tailored Lighting: Customize your plant's lighting environment with ease, adapting to different species and growth stages. The Grove™ boasts touch dimming and touch on/off capabilities—a first for decor grow lights. Plus, with its 360-degree rotation, you can shine light precisely where it's needed.

3. Quality Construction: Built to last, the Grove™ features a sleek aluminum body and high-quality LED that guarantee a lifespan of 50,000 hours of warm, white lighting.

4. Easy Installation: The Grove™ crafted for ease of use, its versatile magnetic mounting system offers both adhesive and screw mount options—perfect for positioning under shelves, on walls, or inside cabinets.

5. Competitive Pricing and One-of-a-Kind Quality: At $130, we can assure our customers will not sacrifice any quality or efficiency they expect from more expensive models.

Soltech believes form follows function and remains committed to their principles of sustainability. Every product is designed and developed with practices that are respectful to the environment and reduce waste. The Grove™ isn't just another light; it's a durable partner for both you and your plants. Say goodbye to short-lived grow lights and embrace a sustainable, enduring alternative.

The Grove ($130) is now available exclusively at soltech.com

.For more information about Soltech, and to explore the full range of horticultural lighting solutions, please visit https://soltech.com/

.For PR inquiries, please contact Sara Spiegel at [email protected]

About: Soltech, a small American company, was founded in Bethlehem PA with one mission in mind- to innovate spaces in order to brighten lives through plants. We strive to empower growers worldwide by delivering high-quality, energy-efficient products that maximize plant growth while optimizing your decor. Our commitment to excellence and sustainable practices sets us apart as a trusted partner in indoor cultivation as we push towards a brighter, greener future. The Grove™ is a testament of Soltech's dedication to innovation, and an answer to all horticulturalists seeking cutting-edge solutions that drive success in indoor cultivation.

Media Contact

Sara Spiegel, w/sara pr, 1 937-478-9235, [email protected], withsarapr.com

SOURCE Soltech