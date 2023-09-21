Solution Group Expands to PrimePay's HCM SaaS to Remove Process Complexity and Empower Its Employees

"We understand that midsize businesses face unique administrative and regulatory challenges. We help remove the payroll and HR complexities these organizations manage on a consistent basis," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. Tweet this

Solution Group operates a network of companies — Aries Tek LLC, Opticlear, Environmental Management Solutions, and Organic Solution Management—under a common vision, mission, and core values. With PrimePay HR, Benefits Administration, and Payroll now on one modern technology platform, Solution Group can adapt to the way each company works, ensure paychecks, taxes, and HR compliance are taken care of, and eliminate time-consuming processes.

"We understand that midsize businesses face unique administrative and regulatory challenges. We help remove the payroll and HR complexities these organizations manage on a consistent basis," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "With the Solution Group's expansion to our integrated HCM SaaS, we are eager for the team to benefit from the increased automation and new workflows, which leads to time savings and greater efficiency."

Additional Resources

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for small and midsize organizations. More than 18,000 clients — including Stagnaro Bros., SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About Solution Group

Solution Group is an innovative company focusing on turnkey solutions that deliver compliant industrial wastewater treatment results, and processes that transform wastewater into renewable energy. Their integrated organization is comprised of four main brands–Aries Tek, Opticlear, Environmental Management Solutions, and Organic Solution Management–which offer the products, systems, teams, and expertise needed to deliver industrial wastewater solutions. To learn more, visit solutionmgt.com.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

Media Contact

Press, PrimePay, 1 (877) 446-9729, [email protected], https://primepay.com/

SOURCE PrimePay