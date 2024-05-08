Solution Systems, Inc. joins Evergreen's ERP branch, Pine Services Group

This acquisition marks another milestone in Pine's mission to scale within the Microsoft Dynamics Channel

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services and software companies, today announced its acquisition of Solution Systems, Inc. (SSI), a Microsoft Gold partner. The company will continue to operate independently under Evergreen's forever hold model but will have access to a wider array of resources.

Established in 1979 by brothers David and Stu Zirin, SSI has been a pioneering force in delivering comprehensive business solutions for over four decades. As a Tier 1 Direct Microsoft Partner, SSI leads the industry, supporting thousands of daily users and earning the distinction of being the first to implement Dynamics 365 Business Central worldwide. Specializing in business management solutions and IT Infrastructure systems, SSI serves diverse sectors, including manufacturing, distribution, and services, both in non-government and government domains.

"It has been a pleasure getting to know David and Stu throughout this process," said Katie Maley, M&A lead for Pine Services Group. "It was immediately clear David and Stu built a special company, with exceptional talent and a unique employee culture. Solution Systems was a clear fit to join our ERP portfolio, and we're proud to be partnering with CEO, Ken Sebahar, and his team for the next chapter."

"Solution Systems was a natural complement to our existing portfolio." said Jana Schmidt, CEO at Pine Services Group. "Their level of expertise into the Microsoft Dynamics Channel and impressive employee roster is a meaningful asset, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

"After starting and growing SSI some 45 years ago, we thought it might be time for retirement, but making the transition was a little scary. We wanted to keep the legacy of what we, along with our family of employees, have built. After doing our due diligence we decided on Evergreen. They promised to continue to run our business as it had been run and to keep in place the infrastructure we developed over the years," said David and Stu Zirin, the Presidents and Founders of Solutions Systems. "We felt comfortable that our employees and customers would be treated the same way we have for over four decades. Leaving is bittersweet. but we know we made the right decision with Evergreen."

Founded in 2017, Evergreen is now home to over 85 software and services companies. Evergreen continues to actively invest in leading IT service providers, ERP partners, financial software, and government services businesses, where it can serve as a long-term capital partner and support future growth.

About Solution Systems, Inc.:

Solution Systems, Inc. is a Microsoft Gold Partner that for over 40 years has been offering, implementing, and supporting business solutions such as ERP, CRM, Data Analytics, Web Development, and IT Infrastructure systems and support for all types of businesses. And, for more than 20 years we've specialized in implementing and supporting Microsoft software products.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

M&A Contact

Katie Maley

M&A Professional, Evergreen

[email protected]

(412) 508 1463

Media Contact

Myra Austin, Touchdown PR for Evergreen, +1 (512) 599 4015, [email protected], https://www.touchdownpr.com/

SOURCE Touchdown PR for Evergreen