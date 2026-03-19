Solutions Afoot Welcomes Gary Williamson as Partner, Strengthening Enterprise Delivery and Agentic AI Capabilities

"Gary brings a rare combination of enterprise delivery experience, emerging AI capability, and service-centered leadership," said Nike Roach, Solutions Afoot. "We're excited to welcome him to the team and confident that his addition will create even more value for our clients and partners." Post this

Before his corporate technology career, Gary performed with The Commandant's Own, the United States Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps in Washington, D.C. That experience shaped the discipline, precision, and servant leadership that continue to define his professional approach.

Over the past several months, Gary has also invested deeply in agentic AI development, building hands-on expertise in Claude Code, MCP, automated workflows, SDD, and cloud operations. At Solutions Afoot, he will help strengthen the firm's ability to turn complex business needs into practical, scalable systems for clients across healthcare, manufacturing, government, and other regulated industries.

"Gary brings a rare combination of enterprise delivery experience, emerging AI capability, and service-centered leadership," said Nike Roach, Solutions Afoot. "We're excited to welcome him to the team and confident that his addition will create even more value for our clients and partners."

About Gary Williamson

Gary Williamson has built a career around leading complex technology initiatives with clarity and consistency. He is known for turning strategy into executable roadmaps, keeping multi-vendor programs aligned, and delivering results without losing sight of the people behind the work. Outside of business, he volunteers to help fellow veterans navigate VA claims and serves as Director of the Alumni Association for The Commandant's Own.

About Solutions Afoot

Solutions Afoot is a Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based custom software and compliance-focused technology firm serving organizations that need better systems, stronger workflows, and reliable integration support. The company specializes in custom database applications, API integrations, client portals, reporting tools, and operational platforms for growing businesses and regulated industries. Learn more at https://solutionsafoot.com.

Media Contact

Nike Roach, Solutions Afoot, 1 336-505-4249, [email protected], https://solutionsafoot.com

SOURCE Solutions Afoot