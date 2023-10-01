Solutions Hub launches next generation approach in the transportation industry.

"If we rethink the approach and really look at how to restructure solutions, almost every time there is a dramatically better way to operate" Tweet this

USMCA envisions a world without boundaries and believes entrepreneurial leaders can come together to align collective efforts and create greater prosperity for all.

The company is committed to a win-win approach that will make life easier and provide more cost-effective solutions for clients while helping carriers and transport providers grow their business as well. "It does not need to be a race to the bottom" says Rick Marshall, USMCA's CEO and Founder,

"In such a competitive climate vying for the best staff and clients, we think the solution is simple; change the game to win-win. If we rethink the approach and really look at how to restructure solutions, almost every time there is a dramatically better way to operate" as Marshall notes the USMCA approach.

Headquartered in Milton Ontario with partners and facilities in the US and Mexico, USCMA is focused on challenging the boundaries of transportation throughout North America and improving the lives of everyone they serve.

Media Contact

Joshua Baker, OutThink Agency, 1 2047828964, [email protected], https://usmca.solutions/

SOURCE USMCA