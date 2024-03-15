SolutionsX Brings new Modern Productivity Apps for Infor's CloudSuite Industrial (Syteline ERP) to SUN Conference

SolutionsX, previously recognized as Infor's Growth Partner of the Year, is set to highlight its innovative productivity applications tailored at the 34th Annual Syteline User Network (SUN) Conference in Tampa, FL.

Previously recognized as Infor's Growth Partner of the year, SolutionsX is dedicated to offering solutions that address specific business challenges, empowering businesses that depend on CloudSuite Industrial (CSI)/Syteline ERP with enhanced capabilities and efficiency.

"We understand the complexities businesses face in today's fast-paced environment and are dedicated to providing solutions that not only meet but exceed our clients' needs. Our presence at the SUN Annual Conference is a testament to our commitment to the CSI/SyteLine community. We are not just showcasing our products; we are offering solutions that improve the way businesses operate," stated David Trout, President, SolutionsX.

SolutionsX's Suite of CSI/SyteLine Enhancements

At the event, SolutionsX will demonstrate a range of products designed to optimize the use of Infor CSI/SyteLine, including:

PrintX: A utility that streamlines all ERP printing needs, enabling automatic routing of documents such as invoices and pick lists directly from Infor ERP to designated printers on your local network.

ParcelX: This solution simplifies small parcel shipping by integrating CSI/SyteLine with carriers like UPS WorldShip® and FedEx Ship Manager®, facilitating seamless data transfer and eliminating redundant data entry.

EmailX: Enhances CSI/SyteLine's email functionality, allowing for full customization of automated emails to ensure communication is both personal and relevant.

RateX: Provides real-time access to global exchange rates, supporting an extensive range of currencies and commodities, thereby ensuring accuracy in financial transactions.

ArmorX (with Orchid): Integrates firearms industry-specific data management and regulatory compliance functionalities directly into the ERP, enhancing operational efficiency and adherence to standards.

ChannelX: A pre-built all in one integration solution for CSI/SyteLine to Channel Software's B2B eCommerce solution with centralized monitoring of API requests, order creation, customer order management, secure credit card transactions, and efficient error processing capabilities.

SolutionsX at SUN:

The SUN Annual Conference, exclusively focused on CSI/Syteline users, features 2 1/2 days of sessions led by End Users, Vendors, and Infor presenters, alongside a Vendor Fair that promotes networking and collaboration among attendees.

SolutionsX will illuminate the capabilities and benefits of their product suite at their booth in the SUN Vendor Fair. For more information about the products being showcased, visit: www.solutionsx.com/products/poweredbysolutionsx

About SolutionsX:

SolutionsX leverages over two decades of industry experience to provide expert ERP solutions tailored for the manufacturing sector. As an Infor Growth Partner of the Year, we specialize in the implementation and enhancement of Infor CloudSuite Industrial/SyteLine and CADTALK, aiming to boost productivity and adaptability across global operations. Our commitment to innovation, coupled with a customer-centric approach, has established SolutionsX as a trusted partner in facilitating seamless digital transformations, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.solutionsx.com.

Contact Information:

For more information or to arrange a meeting during the conference, please contact:

Media Contact

David Trout, SolutionsX, 1 8667658964, [email protected], www.solutionsx.com

