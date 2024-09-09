SOLV Energy Achieves Significant Company Milestones with Nationwide Expansion, 20+ GWs in Installed and Awarded EPC Projects, and 15+ GW in Operations & Maintenance Work

SOLV is expanding its capabilities and regional project teams across America to support growing pipeline in EPC, battery, high-voltage, SCADA and O&M markets.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOLV Energy announced today at the RE+ event in Anaheim, California that it has surpassed 20 gigawatts (GW) of installed and awarded utility-scale solar and storage projects to date in America. SOLV is also the third-largest global provider of operations and maintenance (O&M) services and anticipates reaching 15+ GW under contract and operation by year-end.

SOLV Energy will deliver nearly 4 GW of capacity in 2024 and has an additional 3 GW of projects under construction in six states. Recent opportunities include Oregon's largest proposed solar project (1.6 GW) and strong multi-project pipelines in Texas (1.2 GW) and in the Midwest (990 MW), as well as the company's first projects in Arkansas and Missouri. SOLV is also expanding nationwide with the hiring of regional project teams to support coast-to-coast delivery of all EPC services, plus standalone BESS and HV facilities.

SOLV Energy has earned one of the industry's largest EPC and O&M portfolios and credits its success to enduring customer relationships forged over nearly two decades in the renewable space. SOLV has provided EPC services on several prominent installations including:

1.3 GW of co-located solar-plus-storage projects in Riverside County, CA

The nation's first solar-plus-storage peaker plant in Imperial County, CA : Vikings

: Vikings The world's largest solar plant located at a sports facility at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The first tribally owned and operated utility solar plant in the Navajo Nation in AZ: Kayenta 2

Wyoming's first utility solar plant: Sweetwater

first utility solar plant: The largest operating solar facilities in Idaho , Alabama and Minnesota : Jackpot, Muscle Shoals , and North Star, respectively

"Not only did 2024 see us installing nearly two times more capacity than in 2023, but we also made significant strides to expand the regions we serve and the capabilities we can deliver to our customers," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "As we get together to celebrate 20 years of RE+, we also recognize countless decade-plus partnerships we've built. Thank you to the industry partners that have entrusted their projects to SOLV Energy - we're proud to have earned your business!"

SOLV Energy offers a suite of solutions to meet customers' needs across the entire project lifecycle. In addition to EPC and O&M for PV, BESS and HV facilities, SOLV Energy provides SCADA, retrofitting and repowering to improve asset collection, operation and production. With a focus on enabling continuous performance, SOLV is expanding its after-market and technical service capabilities, recently delivering a successful repowering solution on a 38 MW solar facility in Arizona.

SOLV Energy is a top-tier renewable energy solutions provider for utility solar, energy storage, and high voltage projects in North America. Our passionate teams work seamlessly to drive innovation and deliver performance from build to operations, with safety at the forefront of everything we do. We are here for the long haul, developing lasting relationships with our customers, investing in our communities, and offering opportunities for our employees to build meaningful careers in better energy. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

