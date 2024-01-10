SOLV Energy Announces New Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Deters

Announcement of new Chief Operating Officer highlights the company's focus on scaling systems and expanding capabilities
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOLV Energy, a leading solar EPC and services provider in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Deters as Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Kevin Deters will be responsible for accelerating operational performance and executing SOLV Energy's Shared Vision, in collaboration with the SOLV Energy Executive Leadership team.
Kevin is an energy industry veteran with over 25 years of operational and engineering experience at companies specializing in high-voltage transmission projects, utility-scale solar, wind and storage facilities, and process technologies. Prior to his role at SOLV Energy, Kevin was President at MYR Energy Services, an MYR Group subsidiary and EPC service contractor serving the utility and renewable energy industry.
"On behalf of the board and the entire team, I am thrilled to welcome Kevin Deters to SOLV Energy," said George Hershman, CEO. "His demonstrated success in developing and scaling new service groups will help guide our company in its goal to grow market share and continue to lead as the foremost renewable energy solutions provider in the U.S. We look forward to working with Kevin on driving efficient, sustainable growth at SOLV Energy."
"Over the last decade, SOLV Energy has been consistently recognized as one of the top EPC and O&M service providers in the U.S., demonstrating impressive year-over-year growth in the quantity and quality of utility capacity delivered and managed," said Kevin Deters. "The demand for renewable energy remains strong, and I look forward to working as part of this industry-leading team to scale our systems and expand our capabilities to prepare us for the tremendous opportunities ahead. I am excited to work with the team writing the next chapter of our growth at SOLV Energy."
Media Contact
Scarlett Chepke, SOLV Energy, 3307703043, [email protected], https://www.solvenergy.com/
SOURCE SOLV Energy
