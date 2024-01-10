SOLV Energy Announces New Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Deters

The energy industry veteran brings over 25 years of experience to one of the leading solar EPC and O&M services providers in the U.S. Post this

"On behalf of the board and the entire team, I am thrilled to welcome Kevin Deters to SOLV Energy," said George Hershman, CEO. "His demonstrated success in developing and scaling new service groups will help guide our company in its goal to grow market share and continue to lead as the foremost renewable energy solutions provider in the U.S. We look forward to working with Kevin on driving efficient, sustainable growth at SOLV Energy."

"Over the last decade, SOLV Energy has been consistently recognized as one of the top EPC and O&M service providers in the U.S., demonstrating impressive year-over-year growth in the quantity and quality of utility capacity delivered and managed," said Kevin Deters. "The demand for renewable energy remains strong, and I look forward to working as part of this industry-leading team to scale our systems and expand our capabilities to prepare us for the tremendous opportunities ahead. I am excited to work with the team writing the next chapter of our growth at SOLV Energy."

Media Contact

