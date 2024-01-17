SOLV Energy Offers Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors

SOLV Energy will award $1,500 to six (6) high school students interested in renewable energy, sustainability and the environment. Post this

SOLV Energy's ongoing community relations include initiatives that expand access to reliable, clean energy resources and STEAM learning opportunities for K-12 students in the Navajo Nation. This year, SOLV Energy will reserve one of the 2024 scholarships for an Indigenous high school senior to continue advocating for the greater representation and visibility of Native communities.

SOLV Energy will partner with SEI, an environmental nonprofit that builds leaders to drive sustainability solutions, to review applications and select winners. For over 25 years, SEI has partnered with schools, communities and businesses to develop leadership pathways from elementary school to early career.

The scholarship program is based on the following criteria:

minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0

letter of enrollment to a trade school, community college or 4-year university for the fall of 2023

official transcript copy

two letters of recommendation

personal essay

Certificate of Indian Birth (if applicable)

Applications will be accepted between January 17, 2024 and May 6, 2024. Full eligibility requirements and submission instructions can be found on SOLV Energy's website.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a solar services provider for utility solar, high-voltage substation and energy storage markets across North America. We believe that good energy has a ripple effect. That's why we only take on projects that provide cleaner power, better jobs, greater education and a brighter future for our communities. Backed by a powerful legacy, we've branched out to focus solely on renewable energy initiatives. Recognized as an industry-leading solar contractor and O&M services provider, our team has built and manages over 10 GW of solar capacity in more than 25 states.

