SOLV Energy Offers Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors

The PowerUp! Scholarship encourages students opportunity to engage their passion for renewable energy.
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOLV Energy, a leading utility-scale solar contractor and services provider, is accepting applications for the PowerUp! Renewable Energy Scholarship. The scholarship, now in its second year, will award $1,500 to six U.S. high school seniors. To be considered, students are asked to demonstrate their passion for sustainability and share how they will apply their future education in a career related to clean energy.
"This scholarship is for anyone with a passion for building a brighter future, and I encourage all students to learn more about the many job opportunities available in the renewable energy industry," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "We are excited to offer the PowerUp! Scholarship for a second year and look forward to hearing from the next generation of clean energy leaders."
SOLV Energy's ongoing community relations include initiatives that expand access to reliable, clean energy resources and STEAM learning opportunities for K-12 students in the Navajo Nation. This year, SOLV Energy will reserve one of the 2024 scholarships for an Indigenous high school senior to continue advocating for the greater representation and visibility of Native communities.
SOLV Energy will partner with SEI, an environmental nonprofit that builds leaders to drive sustainability solutions, to review applications and select winners. For over 25 years, SEI has partnered with schools, communities and businesses to develop leadership pathways from elementary school to early career.
The scholarship program is based on the following criteria:
- minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0
- letter of enrollment to a trade school, community college or 4-year university for the fall of 2023
- official transcript copy
- two letters of recommendation
- personal essay
- Certificate of Indian Birth (if applicable)
Applications will be accepted between January 17, 2024 and May 6, 2024. Full eligibility requirements and submission instructions can be found on SOLV Energy's website.
About SOLV Energy
SOLV Energy is a solar services provider for utility solar, high-voltage substation and energy storage markets across North America. We believe that good energy has a ripple effect. That's why we only take on projects that provide cleaner power, better jobs, greater education and a brighter future for our communities. Backed by a powerful legacy, we've branched out to focus solely on renewable energy initiatives. Recognized as an industry-leading solar contractor and O&M services provider, our team has built and manages over 10 GW of solar capacity in more than 25 states.
