SOLV Energy Welcomes Helena Kimball as Senior Vice President of Business Development

As head of business development, Helena Kimball will focus on continued customer excellence and diversification of SOLV Energy's full-service solar solutions portfolio.

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOLV Energy is pleased to announce that Helena Kimball has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Business Development. In her role, Helena will spearhead a strategic transformation of SOLV Energy's business development process to continue to provide best-in-class EPC and O&M, as well as expanded solutions and technology to solve unique challenges in the renewable energy industry.

Helena has over 15 years of business development, executive leadership, and marketing experience in the solar industry, including leadership roles at Ojjo, Avantus (formerly 8minute Solar Energy), Yingli Solar and Recurrent Energy. To date, Helena has helped to advance over 25 gigawatts of solar projects and supply globally, including several industry-pioneering projects in the U.S.

"Helena has a proven track record of bringing innovative business and technology solutions to the market," said George Hershman, CEO at SOLV Energy. "Her leadership experience and diverse background in project development, global manufacturing and technology will help inform a proactive approach to solving our customers' most difficult problems."

"What drew me to SOLV Energy was its stellar reputation, long history of innovation, and strong industry partnerships," said Helena Kimball. "It's a great time to join this incredibly talented team and to help drive the company's next chapter of growth and innovation. SOLV Energy's commitment goes beyond building successful solar energy projects; it's about forging enduring customer relationships across the entire project lifecycle to produce reliable, clean energy for generations to come."

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a solar services provider for utility solar, high-voltage substation and energy storage markets across North America. We believe that good energy has a ripple effect. That's why we only take on projects that provide cleaner power, better jobs, greater education and a brighter future for our communities. Backed by a powerful legacy, we've branched out to focus solely on renewable energy initiatives. Recognized as an industry-leading EPC contractor and O&M services provider, our team has built and manages over 12 GW of solar capacity in more than 25 states.

