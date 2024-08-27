Solvang Julefest, Solvang, California's Annual Holiday Event, Features Daily Festivities for the Danish Village Celebration, November 29, 2024, through January 5, 2025

Solvang's Danish heritage and Old World setting shine year 'round, but during Julefest, our village is even more magical. Locals and visitors get wrapped up in Solvang's infamous Christmas spirit, and much like your favorite holiday movies, Solvang's beloved Christmas story runs year after year. Post this

Solvang Julefest's daily happenings include a free Light & Music Show in Solvang Park (corner of Mission Drive and First Street), running each night from November 29 through January 5. The holiday themed, choreographed light and music display, right in the center of all of Solvang's seasonal magic, includes two different shows that will alternate on the hour each evening. Showtimes will be 5:00 PM, 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM, and 9:00 PM.

Other daily Solvang Julefest activities include the now-annual Nisser Adventure, where participants join in a city-wide hunt for the mysterious Solvang Nisser (Christmas elves) which have hidden themselves throughout downtown Solvang. Nisse-hunters of all ages may stop by the Solvang Visitor Center between November 29 and January 5, for a list of clues to the various hiding spots that the Nisser frequent. Once participants have found each Nisse, they may return to the Visitor Center to receive a special Solvang keepsake.

Scheduled for three Wednesdays in December (December 4, 11, 18; 5:00 PM-7:00 PM), is the Solvang Julefest Makers Market in Solvang Park. Previously named one of "6 U.S. Christmas markets [that] feel like a fairy tale," the open-air night market will be fashioned after traditional European Christmas markets, featuring a village of crafters and local artisans offering one-of-a-kind holiday gift ideas, seasonal treats, and more.

The popular Solvang Julefest Candlelight Tours will be offered on select dates beginning November 30, running through December 28, 2024. The Solvang Julefest Candlelight Tours will provide special holiday experiences for locals and visitors as they stroll the streets of Solvang, accompanied by Christmas carols and an entertaining education about some Danish traditions and Solvang history. Guided by a costumed host, all tour participants will receive an LED candle to hold during the tour. Advance purchase is required; ticket sales will begin early-October 2024.

The sparkling start to Solvang's holiday season is marked by the Solvang Julefest Tree Lighting Ceremony, set for Friday, December 6, 2024, at 5:30 PM in Solvang Park. The Tree Lighting Ceremony is once again slated to include ballerinas encircling the Solvang Christmas tree, other live entertainment, caroling, and the much-anticipated tree lighting at about 6:30 PM.

The following morning, Saturday, December 7 (11:00 AM), the 2024 Solvang Julefest Parade will feature marching bands, horses, classic cars, plus more parade floats and entries, all traveling along Solvang's main streets. Post-parade, Julefest boasts a free opportunity to meet Mr. Claus in Solvang Park, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Solvang Julefest Santa meet-and-greets and photo ops will continue Saturdays and Sundays during December (December 14, 15, 21, and 22), from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM in Solvang Park. Entertaining holiday revelers throughout downtown Solvang, will be a merry band of carolers, Christmas Matters, singing 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on December 7, 14, 15, and 21.

A New Year(s) sees new Solvang Julefest events, with the addition of "Copenhagen Countdown" on Tuesday, December 31, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in Solvang Park. Guests are invited to count down to New Year's in Denmark (3:00 PM Pacific) with music, children's activities, and vendors (further details TBA).

Serving as Julefest's unofficial curtain call, is the annual Solvang Christmas Tree Burn. Usually held in early January as a finale for the month-long Solvang Julefest celebration, Solvang's Tree Burn is considered to be one of the largest fire safety demonstrations along the California Central Coast. The 2025 Tree Burn is currently scheduled for Friday, January 10, 5:00 PM (weather permitting).

Murphy continued, "Solvang's Danish heritage and Old World setting shine year 'round, but during Julefest, our village is even more magical. Locals and visitors get wrapped up in Solvang's infamous Christmas spirit. Much like your favorite holiday movies, Solvang's beloved Christmas story runs year after year, for the continued enjoyment of our community and tourists."

Solvang, known for its Danish-American ambiance, architecture and design details, pastries and bakeries, and array of wine tasting options, also boasts dozens of unique boutiques, restaurants and gourmet food purveyors. Carefully-curated indie booksellers and high-end home goods suppliers mingle with fairy tale-like children's stores and museum gift shops. Solvang's foodie destinations offer everything from elevated street cuisine – like locally-sourced fish tacos on hand-made tortillas, and comforting ramen noodles – to European-style pretzels and sausages, to Italian standbys or iconic Danish dishes, to elevated new-Californian fare in the form of MICHELIN-honored menus. Solvang visitors sip small-batch, locally-roasted coffee, shop for exotic, hand-bottled spice blends, or enjoy Tiki cocktails and craft beer, all part of an indulgent and one-of-a-kind holiday shopping and playing escape.

Dog-friendly and ideal for kids, Solvang Julefest promotes family fun and adventure through traditional, holiday-favorite activities, with the addition of more-adult, wine country entertainment.

Solvang Julefest 2024 is produced by the City of Solvang (www.CityofSolvang.com). All Solvang Julefest events are open to the public with either free or paid admission. More information and event updates will be available at www.SolvangUSA.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest.

About the City of Solvang:

Referred to as "The Danish Capital of America," the City of Solvang is located in the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County, California. Founded by a group of Danish-Americans in 1911 and incorporated in 1985, Solvang offers a taste of Denmark in Southern California. Danish design and Old World charm fill Solvang's numerous interior courtyards, cozy communal spaces, and open-air venues, where vacation itineraries for all unfold. The walkable town features plentiful free parking options for locals and day-trippers, and more than 20 lodging options for staycation-ers, weekenders and midweek travelers, at all vacation budget levels. The Solvang Visitor Center, located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive, is open daily, 9:30 AM-5:30 PM (closed briefly for lunch). For more information, including travel itinerary ideas and inspiration for things to do, where to eat and drink, and places to stay, follow our adventures on Instagram and Facebook: @SolvangUSA and facebook.com/VisitSolvangUSA.

Please Note: Always check status of events and all event updates prior to making travel plans. Hi-res Solvang Julefest images are available upon request from [email protected]

